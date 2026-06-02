Starmer Convening Cabinet Amid Fallout from Mandelson Files Revealing Labour Plotting

UK PM Keir Starmer gathers ministers for an awkward Cabinet meeting after the release of 1,500 pages of messages exposing internal Labour tensions and criticism of his leadership.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is convening an awkward Cabinet meeting today following the release of the Mandelson files, which have exposed the extent of internal Labour Party plotting and backstabbing.

The 1,500 pages of evidence detail the disastrous appointment of New Labour architect Peter Mandelson as US ambassador and reveal candid exchanges between ministers, aides, and Mandelson himself. Starmer has yet to comment on the document dump, which was released by the government while he attended a funeral yesterday, following demands from Parliament after a Labour revolt.

The papers provide a stark glimpse into tensions at the heart of government, with Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden complaining that his own MPs want him to find people to tax so they can hand out more benefits. McFadden also admitted that Starmer's authority was destroyed by a revolt last summer that blocked welfare reforms. The fallout is expected to dominate the Cabinet meeting, as ministers grapple with the damaging revelations.

The documents show Mandelson and ministers discussing how things don't look good for Starmer. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is said to have it in for Starmer and favors Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, while No10 staff are branded sub-optimal. Health Secretary Wes Streeting, a leadership hopeful, is described by Mandelson as sending a wild long hysterical message criticizing Israel.

Amid a row over the government recognizing Palestine as a state, Mandelson jibed that Streeting was having an early midlife crisis and lacked maturity. The Labour carnage was foreshadowed by a handwritten note from Mandelson to then-Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the end of 2024, saying Starmer would never regret appointing him as US ambassador.

Despite the scale of the document dump, some key papers are still being withheld at the request of Scotland Yard, which is investigating Mandelson over alleged misconduct in public office. There have been a swathe of redactions at a cost of 1 million pounds, and at least one previously reported message from Starmer to Mandelson calling him brilliant seems to be missing.

Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds has joined Secretary of State to the PM Darren Jones in admitting that his messages with Mandelson could not be recovered. Thomas-Symonds' phone is believed to have been stolen last year, like former No10 chief of staff Morgan McSweeney. Thomas-Symonds was dispatched to broadcast studios this morning to field questions on the revelations.

He told Times Radio that McFadden is a diligent, committed minister and his views on social security and welfare are very well known and consistent. Thomas-Symonds said: Pat's view has always been that it is not about benefits, that is not where the debate should be. The debate should be about opportunity, and indeed that is what he has been working on.

The meeting today is expected to be tense as Starmer tries to contain the damage from the files, which have laid bare the deep divisions and personal animosities within his government. The Mandelson affair continues to overshadow Starmer's premiership, raising questions about his judgment and authority





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Keir Starmer Mandelson Files Labour Party Cabinet Meeting Political Scandal

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