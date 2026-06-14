Starmer Announces Ban on Social Media for Under-16s in Major Policy Reversal

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a ban on children under 16 from the ten largest social media platforms, marking a significant U-turn from his previous position. The policy, aimed at protecting young people from harmful content and addictive design, includes measures such as banning strangers from contacting children on gaming apps and implementing curfews for older teens. While the government cites overwhelming public support for the move, child safety advocates and civil liberties groups warn that prohibition-style bans may be ineffective and could lead to a backdoor digital ID system.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce a significant policy reversal by banning children under the age of 16 from accessing the ten largest social media platforms.

This decision marks a clear shift from his previous stance, where he expressed skepticism about the enforceability of such a ban. The change in strategy comes amid mounting pressure from within his own party, as dozens of Labour MPs demanded urgent action to safeguard young people online, raising concerns about the potential for a rebellious vote in the House of Commons.

The proposed ban will encompass major platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and X. The government's approach is designed to be more comprehensive than similar measures in other countries, such as Australia's, by also preventing unknown adults from contacting children on gaming applications and prohibiting users under 18 from accessing sexually explicit AI chatbots. Additionally, curfews will be implemented for 16 and 17-year-olds to limit late-night usage, targeting addictive scrolling behaviors, despite the party's position that this age group is mature enough to vote.

However, the plan has drawn criticism from child safety campaigners, including Ian Russell, whose daughter Molly died by suicide in 2017. He argues that broad, prohibition-style bans could be counterproductive, creating more problems than they solve. In response, Sir Keer framed the policy as a moral choice, stating it is about standing with families against a failing status quo. He declared the government will always prioritize children and support parents.

Official data from a recent public consultation, which received over 116,000 responses, showed 90 percent support for a minimum age of 16 for social media use. This crackdown follows earlier warnings from Sir Keir to tech executives, demanding they prevent children from creating, viewing, or sharing indecent images via mobile phones. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy emphasized that technology companies have had ample time to improve safety measures.

Critics, however, suggest the timing is politically motivated, aimed at bolstering the Prime Minister's legacy amid speculation about a potential leadership challenge following the upcoming Makerfield by-election. Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott called it shameful that it took the threat to Sir Keir's position for the government to enact this U-turn. Conservative peer Lord Nash, who previously proposed an immediate ban in the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, advocated for robust age verification systems to make the ban effective.

Yet, Andy Burrows of the Molly Rose Foundation warned that a ban alone could offer parents a false sense of security, as many young people would simply migrate to riskier, unregulated platforms with little incentive to provide protection. Ian Russell urged the government to focus on rigorously enforcing existing laws rather than rushing through a ban for what he termed deplorable political reasons. Another major concern revolves around privacy and digital identity.

Groups like Big Brother Watch, represented by Silkie Carlo, caution that the ban could lead to the introduction of a digital ID system by stealth, requiring all users to verify their age, thereby creating a precedent for internet-wide identity checkpoints. The policy thus sits at a complex intersection of child welfare, corporate responsibility, parental authority, political maneuvering, and civil liberties





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Social Media Ban Keir Starmer Under-16S Child Online Safety Age Verification Tech Regulation Labour Party U-Turn Digital ID

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