A report reveals two new instances of unauthorized Starlink usage for wartime purposes.

. According to the report, Iran has been using Starlink as part of its military campaign against US forces, notably for attack drone operations.also reported that the US military was using Starshield, the military version of Starlink, for flying one-way drones, but through a cheaper subscription plan that was meant for ground operations only.

According to the report, these two instances of unauthorized Starlink usage infuriated CEO Elon Musk, and led to at least two firings of company executives. Earlier this year, SpaceX wanted the US military tofor its Starshield usage, while Pentagon officials argued that its one-way drone usage didn't qualify for a more expensive tier reserved for aviation purposes. It's unclear how SpaceX will respond to this latest report on unauthorized Starshield usage, but the fallout could be significant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starlink, as well as Starshield, has been a playing a major role within modern warfare, as seen with the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy even of contributing to the deaths of more Ukrainian soldiers due to the speed limits being imposed earlier this year.