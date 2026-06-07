Starlink Revolutionizes Airline Wi-Fi Speeds

A recent study by Ookla found that airlines using Starlink, a low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet service, have significantly faster Wi-Fi speeds than those using traditional geostationary-Earth orbit (GEO) satellite systems. The study ranked United Airlines as the airline with the fastest median download speed in 2025, with an average of 319.99 Mbps. Emirates, airBaltic, and Alaska Airlines followed closely behind, all using Starlink to deliver fast and reliable Wi-Fi speeds to their passengers. The study also found that airlines with Starlink had much faster and more reliable Wi-Fi speeds than those without it, with airBaltic topping the list at a truly impressive 98.3% reliability. With more airlines expected to improve their Wi-Fi speeds by installing Starlink in the coming years, passengers can look forward to faster and more reliable internet access on their flights.

With how connected we are to our devices, it's particularly noticeable when Wi-Fi is broken or slow, even in situations where we may expect some hiccups, like on airplanes.

Airline Wi-Fi isn't known for its efficiency or speed, which is extra vexing when you have to pay extra for a mediocre service. After all, you can't use the normal methods for study when you're on a plane. The airline with the fastest median download speed in 2025 was United Airlines, with an average of 319.99 Mbps. That sits far above the 214 Mbps U.S. average speed for the same year.

After United, Ookla ranked Emirates in second place with 308.65 Mbps, airBaltic in third place with 305.77 Mbps, and Alaska Airlines in fourth place with 304.02 Mbps. The study also looked at Wi-Fi consistency across different airlines. Ookla defined the Wi-Fi service as consistent as long as it offered a minimum 25 Mbps download speed and 3 Mbps upload speed throughout the flight. This was to show how reliable the service was rather than just measuring the peak.

All four of the airlines with the fastest Wi-Fi hit that threshold over 50% of the time, with airBaltic topping the list at a truly impressive 98.3% reliability. These airlines all have one thing in common that can explain why they are so fast: they use Starlink. The reason it can deliver such fast connection speeds is because Starlink uses low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, which are more efficient due to their closer proximity to Earth's surface and low latency.

Older geostationary-Earth orbit (GEO) satellite systems were farther out in Earth's orbit, and the increased distance caused slower speeds and higher latency. Airline Wi-Fi speeds are a perfect example of how LEO-based internet outmatches traditional methods. As Ookla explains, no other in-flight connectivity (IFC) provider approached triple-digit speeds. Conversely, no airline with Starlink was below 100 Mbps median download speed.

That makes it clear that, even at its worst, Starlink is faster than other providers at their best. For example, United still uses Intelsat and Inmarsat on some planes that don't have Starlink installed, which have much slower download speeds of 56.48 Mbps and 15.34 Mbps, respectively. The good news is that more airlines are due to improve their Wi-Fi speeds in the coming years.

American Airlines recently announced it would begin installing Starlink on over 500 aircraft starting in Q1 2027. Approximately 40 airlines in total either have Starlink installed, are installing it, or plan to install it in the coming years. JetBlue and Delta have deals with Amazon to bring Amazon Leo (formerly known as Project Kuiper) to their planes in the coming years. As Leo isn't available yet, it remains to be seen how it will compare to Starlink.

But at this point, the stats make it pretty clear that LEO is superior where airline Wi-Fi speeds are concerned. The study found that airlines with Starlink had much faster download speeds than those without it. This is likely due to the fact that Starlink uses LEO satellites, which are more efficient and have lower latency than traditional GEO satellites.

As a result, airlines that use Starlink are able to offer faster and more reliable Wi-Fi speeds to their passengers. In addition to United, Emirates, airBaltic, and Alaska Airlines were also found to have fast Wi-Fi speeds. These airlines all use Starlink, which is likely the reason for their fast speeds. The study also looked at the consistency of Wi-Fi speeds across different airlines.

Ookla defined a consistent Wi-Fi service as one that offered a minimum 25 Mbps download speed and 3 Mbps upload speed throughout the flight. This was to show how reliable the service was rather than just measuring the peak. All four of the airlines with the fastest Wi-Fi hit that threshold over 50% of the time, with airBaltic topping the list at a truly impressive 98.3% reliability.

The study found that airlines with Starlink had much faster and more reliable Wi-Fi speeds than those without it. This is likely due to the fact that Starlink uses LEO satellites, which are more efficient and have lower latency than traditional GEO satellites.

As a result, airlines that use Starlink are able to offer faster and more reliable Wi-Fi speeds to their passengers. In the coming years, more airlines are expected to improve their Wi-Fi speeds by installing Starlink on their planes. American Airlines has recently announced that it will begin installing Starlink on over 500 aircraft starting in Q1 2027. Approximately 40 airlines in total either have Starlink installed, are installing it, or plan to install it in the coming years.

JetBlue and Delta have deals with Amazon to bring Amazon Leo (formerly known as Project Kuiper) to their planes in the coming years. As Leo isn't available yet, it remains to be seen how it will compare to Starlink. But at this point, the stats make it pretty clear that LEO is superior where airline Wi-Fi speeds are concerned





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