Starlink Launches Mini 2 Portable Dish With Removable Battery and Wi‑Fi 6

SpaceX's Starlink Mini 2 delivers up to 4.5 hours of autonomous use, Wi‑Fi 6, and a 55‑degree field of view, improving mobility for outdoor users worldwide.

SpaceX has announced the Starlink Mini 2, a compact satellite dish that offers up to 4.5 hours of battery‑powered connectivity and supports Wi‑Fi 6, making it a more mobile option for users who need internet in remote or temporary locations.

Battery‑Powered Convenience for Outdoor Use

The new Mini 2 features a removable 71‑watt‑hour battery that weighs 490 g and attaches with a quick‑release mechanism. Users can hop the battery onto the dish, then swap it for a fresh pack in just one motion, extending use to nine hours with a second battery without any external power source.

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The battery's LED indicators display remaining charge, eliminating the need to open the Starlink Companion app for a quick status check. The Mini 2 also charges via a 60‑watt USB‑C port-alongside a 60‑watt wall charger and a 3‑meter USB‑C cable-making it compatible with standard laptop chargers and portable power banks.

Thanks to the 71‑watt‑hour capacity, the battery pack falls below the Federal Aviation Administration's 100‑watt‑hour threshold for carry‑on batteries, allowing users to bring spare packs onto planes without extra approval.

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Enhanced Connectivity and Range

With Wi‑Fi 6 support, the Mini 2 can handle more simultaneous connections than its predecessor's Wi‑Fi 5, improving performance in crowded environments like family camping trips or small office sites.

The dish now covers up to 1,800 square feet of Wi‑Fi range-an increase of 50 percent over the 1,200 square feet of the first Mini-while maintaining the same IP67 water‑ and dust‑resistant rating.

A new quarter‑inch camera thread lets the dish attach to any tripod, clamp, or suction mount, simplifying setup on balconies, truck beds, or other unstable surfaces.

Design Modifications and Field of View

Measuring 263 mm by 314 mm by 23.1 mm, the Mini 2 is flatter than the original and includes a built‑in foldable kickstand. Its total weight with battery and stand is 1.6 kg, a modest increase that is offset by the elimination of the original dish's larger cable.

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One trade‑off is a reduced field of view-55 degrees versus 110 degrees on the first model-though the overall performance gains in mobility and connectivity may outweigh the narrower angle for many users.

What Users Can Expect Next

Starlink has not yet announced a release date for the Mini 2, but the company plans to roll out the device globally after a successful beta test period. Buyers can look forward to a package that includes the dish, a removable battery, a USB‑C power cable, a wall charger, and a quick‑release mechanism that makes deployment faster than ever.

With these upgrades, the Mini 2 is poised to become the go‑to solution for travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, and occasional users who need reliable satellite internet away from traditional power supplies.