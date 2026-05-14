Starker's Macreconomic Strategy: Ignoring Urgent Welfare Reform

Keir Starmer's government proposes new regulatory powers on sensitive sectors with little focus on economy growth, defense, and welfare. The Government's proposal of cutting welfare spending to fund credible national defenses is nowhere to be found.

An increasingly dangerous and volatile world threatens the United Kingdom ’, the King said in the opening words of his speech yesterday. If that is true, then we should be making our economy more competitive to fund credible national defences.

However, a government that was serious about energy vulnerability, cyber-attacks and military threats would put guns before butter. Everything that Keir Starmer now proposes is aimed at eking out a few more days in office. He is giving his backbenchers whatever they say they want, however unaffordable and impractical.

We had a King’s Speech that ignored welfare reform, an end to the moratorium on North Sea drilling, targeted tax cuts, and instead proposed a series of new regulatory powers on various sectors. A government that is serious about growth would slash welfare spending for economy growth. A government that can propose something like a ‘Regulating for Growth Bill’ is not serious. The proposals by Starmer are aimed at buying off his MPs for few more days or weeks.

The current quasi-nationalisation of steel is costing taxpayers around £2million per day





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