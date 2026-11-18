Stargate: Timekeepers launches as a real-time tactics game by CreativeForge Games, introducing Commander Eva McCain and a new crew to the SG-1 universe alongside the original series continuity.

The Stargate franchise continues to evolve beyond its television roots with the release of Stargate: Timekeepers, a 2024 strategy title that shifts focus from action-adventure to tactical stealth. Developed by CreativeForge Games and published by Slitherine, this new entry allows players to explore the iconic sci-fi universe without relying on the original SG-1 cast. The game serves as a bridge between the classic series and upcoming projects, offering a unique gameplay experience for long-time fans.

New Tactical Gameplay And Fresh Crew

Stargate: Timekeepers introduces an entirely new set of characters to replace the beloved Jack O'Neill and Samantha Carter lineup. Players take control of Commander Eva McCain and her specialized unit, which includes sniper Max Bolton, technical specialist Sam Watson, drone expert Derreck Harper, and Jaffa rebel A'ta. This diverse team is tasked with supporting the Jaffa Resistance in their ongoing fight against the Goa'uld empire while navigating complex strategic challenges.

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The narrative begins during the Battle of Antarctica at the end of Season 7, placing the story alongside the original television events. While the original SG-1 team remains part of the continuity, the gameplay centers on McCain's group as they work to unravel a mysterious time loop involving a new antagonist named Dolus. This shift in perspective allows the developers to explore untold aspects of the Stargate lore while maintaining the established timeline.

Developer Vision And Strategic Depth

Unlike traditional shooters or action games associated with the brand, Timekeepers is a real-time tactics experience that emphasizes stealth and careful planning. Players must coordinate movements, avoid enemy detection, and utilize the unique abilities of each team member to complete objectives. This departure from standard sci-fi action offers a fresh challenge that requires strategic thinking rather than reflex-based combat.

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The game features 14 story-driven missions split across two parts, with the second half released in October 2024. CreativeForge Games has designed the experience to reward patience and precision, mirroring the tactical nature of military operations within the Stargate universe. This approach provides a deeper engagement with the lore, allowing players to make decisions that feel impactful within the broader context of the resistance.

Industry Context And Future Prospects

The release of this tactical title comes at a significant moment for the franchise, as it remains a beloved cult classic since its 1997 debut. The original series built an enormous story that spawned spin-offs like Atlantis and the controversial Stargate Universe. Now, with the announcement in October 2026 that Jac Schaeffer is developing a new series for Amazon MGM Studios, the franchise is showing signs of a major revival after years of stagnation.

Stargate: Timekeepers offers fans a way to engage with the universe while waiting for the long-awaited television reboot. Although reception has been mixed, with a 72 Metacritic score and 8/10 from IGN, the game is available on PC through Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. The complete campaign provides a substantial experience for those who appreciate the franchise's history and are eager to see how the resistance evolves against new threats.