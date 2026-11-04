Stargate SG-1 Revival With Jac Schaeffer And New BlueBrixx Sets

Jac Schaeffer leads new Stargate TV series while BlueBrixx releases Goa'uld and Jaffa building sets, signaling franchise resurgence after Amazon MGM cancellation.

The Stargate SG-1 franchise is experiencing a significant resurgence in October following years of uncertainty. Reports confirm that a brand-new television series is in active development with WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer attached as the showrunner. This announcement arrives nearly two decades after the original ten-season run concluded on SyFy and Showtime networks.

Television Revival Plans Underway

Jac Schaeffer will lead the creative direction for the upcoming Stargate project which aims to bring the beloved science fiction universe back to screens. The production comes after Amazon MGM scrapped its previously planned revival earlier this year which had seemed like one of the most promising opportunities for a comeback. Despite that setback momentum has clearly shifted in favor of continuing the legacy of the iconic sci-fi property.

Also read BlueBrixx Releases Stargate SG-1 Building Sets Amidst Franchise Reboot Uncertainty

Fans have spent years hoping for another trip through the gate due to the sprawling mythology and unforgettable cast of characters. While it is still early there are plenty of questions about what the next chapter might look like. However the involvement of Schaeffer serves as an encouraging sign that the franchise is not going anywhere despite previous cancellations.

New Collectible Building Sets Unveiled

German toy company BlueBrixx has officially unveiled two new collectible building sets inspired by the franchise's most recognizable enemies. These additions include the Goa'uld Symbiont display model and the Jaffa Battlepack set designed for recreating battles from the original series. Both items are currently marked as coming soon with no confirmed release dates listed yet.

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The Goa'uld Symbiont is a four hundred piece display model depicting one of the parasitic alien creatures responsible for controlling human hosts throughout the series. It features red eyes an open mouth and a segmented body. The set will retail for €19.95 when it becomes available to consumers later this year.

The 250-piece Jaffa Battlepack includes several Jaffa warriors interchangeable helmets staff weapons and additional accessories. This set is listed for €29.95 and allows collectors to recreate memorable scenes that helped define the franchise over its long history. These releases join BlueBrixx's growing collection of officially licensed Stargate sets including the F-302 fighter and the Asgard O'Neill-class spaceship.

Expanding Universe Through Media

Other models in the BlueBrixx lineup explore the wider mythology of the Stargate universe. This includes recreations of the Zero Point Module from Stargate Atlantis and the iconic Destiny spacecraft from Stargate Universe. For longtime fans these releases offer tangible ways to engage with the lore that has persisted since the original show ended in 2011.

Beyond physical merchandise fans have received new opportunities to explore the franchise through video games. Released in January 2024 Stargate: Timekeepers brought players back into the SG-1 universe through a real-time tactical strategy adventure. Its additional campaign content released later that year offered even more opportunities to revisit this beloved sci-fi setting.

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Momentum Builds For Future Projects

The arrival of these new BlueBrixx sets is just another sign that the franchise is entering an exciting new era. Although Stargate Universe ended bringing the original television run to a close the universe has continued expanding in unexpected ways. Momentum appears to be building toward a long-awaited return to television with the Jac Schaeffer project leading the charge.

Between new collectibles video games and the possibility of an entirely new show hype surrounding Stargate feels stronger than it has in years. Fans are still reluctant to get too excited until more concrete details surface regarding the production timeline. Nevertheless the combined efforts of toy manufacturers and Hollywood creators prove that this beloved sci-fi universe simply refuses to die.