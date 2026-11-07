Prime Video Reboots Stargate With Jac Schaeffer After Pluto TV Free Stream Launch

The original 1994 Stargate film starring Kurt Russell and James Spader is now available free on Pluto TV, offering a refresher before the new Prime Video series begins.

Prime Video has officially confirmed a reboot of the Stargate franchise following a sixteen-year hiatus from television screens. This announcement came at the close of 2025, marking a significant milestone for fans who have long awaited new content in the beloved sci-fi universe. The studio reversed its earlier decision to cancel the project, signaling a renewed commitment to the property.

The path to this current revival was marked by uncertainty, including a mid-year cancellation in July due to concerns regarding the project's broad appeal. However, the studio later reversed that decision in October, bringing creator Jac Schaeffer on board to helm the new series. Schaeffer has established a reputation for weaving narratives that are accessible to newcomers while satisfying established fans.

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To prepare for the upcoming reboot, audiences can now stream the original 1994 Stargate movie for free on Pluto TV. Directed by Roland Emmerich and co-written with Dean Devlin, the film stars Kurt Russell and James Spader in lead roles. The narrative follows Dr. Daniel Jackson, an Egyptologist and linguist played by Spader, who is recruited by the military to decode a mysterious ring-shaped structure discovered in Egypt in 1928.

This structure is revealed to be a Stargate, a portal that creates a wormhole when activated, allowing travel to a distant planet named Abydos. Jackson, alongside Colonel Jack O'Neil portrayed by Russell, discovers shocking truths about ancient mythology and legends. These discoveries prove to be potentially dangerous, setting the stage for the expansive sci-fi adventures that would follow in subsequent media.

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The original film performed well at the box office and garnered mixed reviews from critics. While reviewers praised James Spader's performance, the script received less enthusiasm. Despite this, the premise resonated strongly with audiences, leading to a passion for the franchise that persists today. Although the movie was originally intended as the first installment of a trilogy, the narrative evolved differently.

In 1997, the television series Stargate SG-1 debuted on Showtime before moving to the Sci Fi Channel, now known as Syfy, in 2002. Created by Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner, the series picked up the story one year after the events of the film. It featured new actors taking over the primary roles and ran for ten seasons, expanding the mythology to include other planets and galaxies.

This longevity helped cement Stargate as an icon of sci-fi entertainment with a devoted global fanbase. The franchise continued with spin-offs like Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe, though the latter ended in 2009. Fans have been asking for more content ever since, and Amazon Studios appears dedicated to navigating this path.

Amazon Studios appears dedicated to navigating this path, suggesting that more Stargate content is inevitable. The studio's decision to keep the project alive despite earlier doubts indicates a strong belief in the enduring appeal of the brand. This strategic patience ensures that the eventual reboot is handled with care, aiming to honor the legacy of the original series and film.

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With the reboot announcement confirmed, now is an opportune time for fans to revisit the source material available on Pluto TV. The availability of the free stream allows both long-time followers and curious newcomers to engage with the rich lore of the Stargate universe. This serves as a primer for the upcoming Prime Video series, offering a taste of the adventure that may await.

For those eager to see how the new iteration compares, watching the original film provides essential context for the world-building. The series is expected to delve deeper into the dense mythology established in previous years. As production details emerge, fans can look forward to updates from Prime Video, confident that the franchise is in capable hands as it transitions into a new era of storytelling.