Stargate Fans Rally Behind Robert Patrick's Support for Franchise Revival

The Stargate franchise, known for its military science fiction themes and alien technology, continues to inspire passionate debates among fans, with recent backing from actor Robert Patrick for its potential revival. Patrick, who played Colonel Marshall Sumner in Stargate: Atlantis, joins Michael Shanks in supporting Martin Gero's proposed TV show idea. The franchise, which includes live-action TV shows, animated projects, and comic books, has captivated audiences since its 1994 film debut. Stargate: Atlantis, a spinoff of Stargate SG-1, follows a military and scientific mission in the Pegasus Galaxy, where they encounter the deadly Wraith alien race and discover ancient technology. The series, along with Stargate SG-1, can be streamed on various platforms, keeping the franchise's legacy alive and fueling fans' hopes for a revival.

The Stargate franchise, a military science fiction powerhouse owned by Amazon MGM Studios, continues to fuel passionate debates among fans, with a recent surge in support for its revival.

The franchise, which began with the 1994 film, has since expanded into live-action TV shows, animated projects, and comic books, captivating audiences with its alien technology that enables intergalactic travel through wormholes. A notable figure from the Stargate universe, Michael Shanks, who portrayed Dr. Daniel Jackson across various series and movies, has previously expressed his backing for Martin Gero's proposed TV show revival.

Now, another familiar face, Robert Patrick, who played Colonel Marshall Sumner in Stargate: Atlantis, has joined the conversation, voicing his support for the campaign and encouraging fans to sign an online petition. Patrick's character, despite meeting his demise in the original series, returned in an alternate timeline, highlighting the franchise's ability to weave intricate storylines.

Stargate: Atlantis, a spinoff of Stargate SG-1, follows a military and scientific mission in the Pegasus Galaxy, where they encounter the deadly Wraith alien race and discover ancient technology. The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Joe Flanigan, Torri Higginson, Rachel Luttrell, and David Hewlett. Both Stargate: Atlantis and Stargate SG-1 can be streamed on various platforms, keeping the franchise's legacy alive and fueling fans' hopes for a revival





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stargate Franchise Revival Robert Patrick Stargate: Atlantis Martin Gero Science Fiction Military Alien Technology Wormholes Intergalactic Travel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Making 'Avengers: Doomsday' Live Up to 'Infinity War' Was a Trial, Says Robert Downey Jr.'We labored long and hard,' Downey Jr. said.

Read more »

Patrick Dempsey's Child Wows in Rare High-Fashion Modeling CampaignThe family has some good-looking genes.

Read more »

Here's how City Hall mixed up Patrick Ewing's retired number during Knicks' paradeEwing's No. 33 came out of retirement for a day on a banner honoring one of the Knicks' seldom-used reserves.

Read more »

Patrick Mahomes and 2 More Players to Sell High in Dynasty LeaguesThe stacked 2027 NFL Draft class makes it the perfect time to sell high on Patrick Mahomes, Tetairoa McMillan and Drake London.

Read more »