Stargate Fans Could Keep the Franchise Alive, Michael Shanks and David Reed Say

Michael Shanks and David Reed say Stargate fans can carry the franchise forward as studios hesitate on new sci-fi, pointing to AI and VFX as new creative tools.

Stargate actors Michael Shanks and David Reed say fans can help keep the Stargate franchise alive while studios hesitate to invest in new science fiction. The two hosts of the A Full Circle podcast discussed the franchise's fanbase, the current state of sci-fi, and the creative tools now available to filmmakers. Their comments were published in part three of an interview with Bleeding Cool.

The A Full Circle podcast is a rewatch series that aims to revisit all 10 seasons of Stargate SG-1, which originally aired on Showtime and Syfy. The show also keeps track of the franchise's future, including possible expansions into Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe. Shanks and Reed position the podcast as a voice for frustrated fans.

Also read Michael J Fox Inducts George Stephanopoulos at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Revisiting Stargate SG-1 Through the A Full Circle Podcast

The A Full Circle podcast is designed to examine Stargate SG-1 episode by episode, returning to its most popular moments at Stargate Command. The hosts also use the show to track developments around the wider franchise. Their goal is to give fans a platform in a crowded science fiction landscape.

The podcast gained extra urgency after Amazon MGM cancelled a Stargate reboot series. That project would have seen Michael Shanks reprise his role as Dr. Daniel Jackson. Shanks and Reed use the podcast to speak for fans who were disappointed by that decision.

Advertisement

Shanks and Reed on AI, VFX and the Studio Business

Michael Shanks told Bleeding Cool that the business of television itself is uncertain right now. He said creatives across writing, acting, and directing are unsure where the industry is heading. He added that technology is moving faster than the industry can adapt to it.

Shanks described artificial intelligence as both a threat and an opportunity, depending on who is asked. He said AI-generated backdrops could make science fiction cheaper to produce than traditional CGI. He also noted that audiences question whether this technology is ethical and whether it could replace human performers.

Shanks argued that visual effects are far more capable than when the original Stargate SG-1 was produced. He also observed that the original show still holds up visually, which he called rare. In his view, the creative possibilities for science fiction are larger than ever, even as studio investment appears to shrink.

David Reed questioned why studios appear to doubt the value of science fiction. He noted that Dean Devlin's The Ark resembles Stargate Universe, and he pointed to the pause in Star Trek production. Reed called science fiction one of the largest draws in storytelling, because it can turn present circumstances into what if scenarios about the future.

Advertisement

Fan-Made Content and What Comes Next for Stargate

Reed said that if studios do not make these projects, fans will. He described an AI-made video of William Riker from Star Trek that he had been sent the night before the interview. The six-minute video reportedly contains about 200 Easter eggs, including appearances tied to Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager.

Reed said the video features a Riker who is older and appears in Star Trek: Picard, with Deanna Troi. It also references Paul Rice, whom Riker met in the season one Star Trek: The Next Generation episode Arsenal of Freedom, and Jeri Taylor, the Star Trek: Voyager co-creator who wrote two books, including Mosaic about Kathryn Janeway. Reed argued that the quality of fan-made work is now high enough to challenge studios.

Reed warned that studios had better pay attention, because many fans may be rage-watching these projects while still watching them closely. For Stargate, the immediate question is whether fan engagement can push studios toward new projects. The hosts of A Full Circle plan to keep their rewatch and commentary going while that debate continues.