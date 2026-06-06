Stardew Valley’s Biggest Competition Just Finally Confirmed Its 1.0 Release Date

After a wildly successful run in Early Access, Sailor Moon-inspired farming sim Fields of Mistria has set its sights on 1.0 in 2026.

is a delightful new farming sim that has captured many hearts already in Early Access. Now, at long last, developer NPC Studio has revealed the game’s official full release date..

That marks almost exactly 2 years to the date in Early Access, and the game has left quite a good impression during that time. With the full 1.0 release,‘s big debut in November, fall 2026 is looking packed. Now, farming sim fans have one more game to add to the list, as1.0 arrives on August 5th for PC via Steam and Steam Deck.

For now, the game will still not be available on console, as NPC Studio has previously confirmed it will get the PC version fully up and running before turning to potential console ports. Even so, this likely brings us one step closer to the dream ofhas already amassed a huge following. It has earned Overwhelmingly Positive reviews, a feat for any game, especially one that’s technically not yet complete.

With 1.0, several long-awaited features will finally be added to the magical farming sim. On August 5th, the game will get its major 1.0 update, bringing in several exciting finishing touches. To get a look at what to expect from the game’s full launch, you can check out the brand-newHighlights include the ability to unlock 10 Heart events with NPCs, marriage and children, and new NPCs for the Saturday Market.

New dungeon quests and rewards will also be added, and the town’s Renown Level Cap will be raised to 100. Freshly added questline events and the conclusion to the Town Repair storyline will round out the story, letting players get a full picture of life in Mistria at last. The 1.0 release will also add new cosmetics, mounts, decor, skill perks, and achievements.full 1.0 release this August.

So be sure to stay tuned and wishlist the game on Steam if you want to learn more. And if you already have





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