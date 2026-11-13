Starbucks Workers United Launch Boycott Near City Hall for First Contract

Unionized baristas protest outside City Hall demanding their first collective bargaining agreement after five years, citing wage and staffing issues.

Members of Starbucks Workers United gathered near City Hall on Thursday to distribute free coffee from a green food truck as a symbolic act of protest. The demonstration targeted the coffee chain, which has operated without a collective bargaining agreement for five years. Participants held signs reading No contract, no coffee and urged passersby to sign online petitions supporting an institutional boycott of the brand.

The event aimed to apply direct pressure on Starbucks management by highlighting the duration of the stalemate. Union organizers handed out postcards and engaged with the public to amplify their message. They emphasized that the lack of a contract has persisted despite years of organizing efforts across numerous locations.

Also read Starbucks workers union urges boycott at University of Pennsylvania

Demanding Fair Wages and Staffing Standards

Union representatives are seeking their first formal contract, which includes specific provisions for improved working conditions. Key demands include a mandate for at least three workers to be on the floor at all times. They also require $17 starting wages for the lowest-paid baristas and a guarantee of 4% yearly raises.

Mina Leon, a Starbucks barista in the Financial District, stated that the group is fighting for an institutional boycott to pressure the company into finalizing their contract. She noted that workers have been advocating for a fair agreement for five years without success. The union argues that current policies fail to provide adequate staffing or compensation.

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Disputes Over Hours and Healthcare Eligibility

Skylar Colon, a barista from Rhode Island, echoed these sentiments, asserting that the company must bargain in good faith. He criticized the current system for making it difficult for employees to qualify for benefits. Starbucks officially touts a wide range of benefits for those who work 20 hours a week, but workers claim the scheduling practices undermine this promise.

Colon believes that management chooses hours deliberately to keep employees below the 20-hour threshold. This practice allows the company to avoid providing healthcare coverage. Leon added that sick time and callouts often cause workers to dip below the required hours, causing them to miss out on essential benefits despite their dedication.

Political Leaders Voice Support for Union Rights

Local officials have publicly supported the right of workers to join a union and negotiate contracts. Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su emphasized that working people should have the choice to unionize. She stated that when employees choose to join, they must be able to reach a first contract with their employer.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin expressed solidarity with the baristas, calling five years an excessive amount of time to reach an agreement. She affirmed her commitment to ensuring that workers are protected. Union leaders argue that the company should collaborate with the union for the benefit of workers and the public alike.

Financial Results Contrast with Labor Dispute

Despite the ongoing labor dispute, Starbucks reported strong financial results for its fiscal year 2026. Net revenues rose to $37.9 billion from $37.1 billion a year ago. Net earnings increased to $2.5 billion from $1.9 billion during the same period. The company also reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, highlighting its continued profitability.

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CEO and Chairman Brian Nicholas previously stated that the company provided additional coverage hours in over 3,000 stores. He mentioned doubling paid parental leave in the United States up to 18 weeks. Starbucks also claimed a $500 million investment in additional hours and expanded rosters to support busy shifts.

Global Expansion and Recent Strategic Moves

Starbucks, founded in 1971, has grown to include 41,000 company-operated and licensed coffeehouses. The union, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, represents about 700 stores in more than 40 states. Approximately 12,000 employees have unionized through Starbucks Workers United.

Recently, the company closed 250 North American stores in September. It also sold its China operations for $536.3 million before taxes. Fourth-quarter net revenues dropped 4% to $9.1 billion after the China sale. However, sales at stores open at least a year rose 7.2%, aided by inflation and a 5.2% average ticket price increase.

Union leaders continue to stress the importance of a voice for workers to fight for their interests. SEIU Local 32BJ President Manny Pastreich highlighted the need for fair wages, benefits, and good scheduling rules. He asserted that a contract is necessary to guarantee these protections for all employees.