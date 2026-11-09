Starbucks Unveils Bearista Glass Cold Cup Surprise Box and New Holiday Menu Items

Starbucks announces the release of the Bearista Glass Cold Cup Surprise Box Edition featuring five seasonal characters, along with a lineup of new holiday beverages including Tiramisu Velvet Lattes, Snowcap Marshmallow drinks, and the Merry Berry Frappuccino, starting in November.

On Nov. 9, the colossal coffee chain announced that its Bearista Glass Cold Cup — Surprise Box Edition drops Tuesday, Nov. 10, at select stores.

Hidden inside each surprise box is one of five seasonal Bearista characters: Reiny, Joy, Aspen, Bunny and a rare mystery bear, Goldie, which hasn’t been revealed yet. Each Bearista Cold Cup is made of hand-blown glass and comes with a personality card that shares its “vibe, holiday tradition and signature Starbucks beverage order” for the price of $39.95.

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For those who simply can’t wait until tomorrow, a limited quantity will be available exclusively for Starbucks Rewards Reserve members on the Starbucks Shop starting Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST. Each member can purchase only one.

Additionally, starting Nov. 10, Starbucks Shop opens to all customers, with holiday Bearista apparel, including hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts. This Bearista is a “winter wanderer” who loves walks in the snow, and its color changes when filled with cold beverages. This season brings a trio of new drinks: the Tiramisu Velvet Latte, Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew and Apple Pomegranate Refreshers, alongside returning favorites like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte and Sugar Cookie Latte.

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Red Cup Day returns on Tuesday, Nov. 17, when customers can take home a reusable holiday cup with the purchase of a holiday beverage. Also on Dec. 1, Starbucks introduces three new Snowcap Marshmallow beverages, available hot or iced: The Snowcap Marshmallow Mocha, Snowcap Marshmallow Matcha and Snowcap Marshmallow Hot Chocolate. At the same time, a creamy melted marshmallow-flavored cold foam will join Starbucks’ cold foam lineup for the holidays.

And finally, on Dec. 17, Starbucks Merry Berry Frappuccino arrives, layered with white chocolate mocha sauce, strawberry puree and raspberry syrup, and topped with whipped cream and a brand-new vanilla-flavored red bow cookie. Massport and Allen & Gerritsen@thechefandwife on InstagramJalen Brunson’s ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Cameo Has a Playful Reference to the Knicks’ Big Win: ‘Gave It 110%’Joseph Lamour / TODAY