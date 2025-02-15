Starbucks Starts Replacing Plastic Cold Cups with Compostable Options in Select US Stores

Starbucks is phasing out plastic cold cups in select stores across 14 states, replacing them with compostable alternatives. This move aligns with local regulations and the company's sustainability goals. Customers in certain cities may notice the change in cup material, while others will continue to receive plastic cups.

Depending on where you live, you might notice a change when you order your usual iced coffee or Frappuccino at Starbucks : no more plastic cups. Instead, some customers are being handed an opaque, fiber-based cup that feels noticeably different from the typical clear plastic one. The change isn’t company-wide—yet. Beginning on Feb. 11, Starbucks has rolled out these compostable cold cups in select stores across 14 states.

The switch aligns with local regulations in certain cities and Starbucks’ long-term sustainability goals. A Starbucks manager in Santa Monica, California, confirmed that locations there are among those making the shift, while just a few miles away in other parts of Los Angeles, customers will still receive the plastic cups they’re used to. For years, Starbucks has faced growing concerns over plastic waste, particularly as cold drinks have surged in popularity. In April 2024, the company announced new cold cups made with up to 20% less plastic. However, some states and cities have implemented stricter laws on single-use plastics, pushing Starbucks to go further in certain locations. For example, in the Bay Area, the Alameda Disposable Food Service Ware Reduction Law requires food businesses to prioritize reusable packaging. If that isn’t feasible, they must use compostable, fiber-based to-go packaging. Similar regulations have been enacted in cities like Seattle and Santa Monica, influencing Starbucks’ decision to introduce compostable cups in those markets. The new compostable cups are made from fiber-based paperboard with a bioplastic lining, while the lids are crafted from molded fiber, Starbucks says on its website. Unlike the clear plastic cups, these are opaque and have a texture similar to the cups used for their hot drinks. While Starbucks hasn’t provided an exact list of locations using compostable cups, a company spokesperson confirmed that stores in the following states are part of the transition: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Since local regulations play a role, some stores in these states may still use plastic cups while others have moved entirely to compostable ones. Starbucks has said it aims to make all of its packaging reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2030. While the compostable cups are a step in that direction, the company is also testing other waste-reduction programs, such as encouraging customers to bring their own cups and piloting reusable cup programs in select cities. For now, whether you get a plastic or compostable cup depends on where you live—but if local laws continue to push for more sustainable packaging, it’s possible more Starbucks locations could follow suit. For customers who aren't fans of the new compostable cups or prefer to stick with plastic, Starbucks offers alternatives. 'As an alternative, customers are welcome to bring in their clean, personal reusable cup or order their beverage ‘for here’ to have their beverage served in a ceramic mug or glass,' a Starbucks spokesperson said





FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

STARBUCKS COMPOSTABLE CUPS PLASTIC WASTE SUSTAINABILITY REGULATIONS COLD DRINKS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Starbucks Begins Replacing Plastic Cold Cups with Compostable AlternativesStarbucks is gradually phasing out plastic cold cups in select US stores, replacing them with compostable fiber-based cups. This move aligns with local regulations and the company's sustainability goals. The transition is happening in phases, with locations in 14 states starting to offer the new cups. While the cups are compostable, customers can still opt for reusable cups or order their drinks 'for here' to avoid disposable cups altogether.

Read more »

Goldman Sachs Starts Process of Replacing Bankers With AIScience and Technology News and Videos

Read more »

Starbucks to Cut Corporate Jobs as CEO Niccol Implements 'Back to Starbucks' StrategyStarbucks, the global coffeehouse chain, is planning to reduce its corporate workforce as CEO Brian Niccol seeks to address declining sales and improve profitability. Niccol's 'Back to Starbucks' strategy aims to enhance the in-store customer experience and streamline operations.

Read more »

Starbucks to Cut Corporate Jobs as CEO Implements 'Back to Starbucks' StrategyStarbucks CEO Brian Niccol announced plans to reduce corporate jobs as part of the company's 'Back to Starbucks' strategy, aimed at reviving lagging sales and improving profitability. While emphasizing the focus on enhancing the in-store customer experience, Niccol acknowledged the need for greater efficiency, leading to job cuts. The exact number of employees affected remains undisclosed.

Read more »

Starbucks to Cut Corporate Jobs as Part of 'Back to Starbucks' StrategyStarbucks CEO Brian Niccol announces corporate job cuts to bolster lagging sales and improve profitability as part of the company's 'Back to Starbucks' strategy.

Read more »

Starbucks Embarks on 'Back to Starbucks' Initiative to Combat Declining Customer TrafficStarbucks is implementing a comprehensive strategy to win back customers, including menu simplification, the return of ceramic mugs, and a focus on creating a more local coffee house atmosphere. This initiative comes amidst a period of declining customer traffic and aims to address concerns about menu complexity and operational efficiency.

Read more »