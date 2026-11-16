Starbucks Launches 2026 Limited-Edition Red Cup on Red Cup Day

Starbucks celebrates Red Cup Day on Nov. 17 with a free reusable cup made from 95% recycled material when customers purchase eligible holiday beverages. The 2026 cup features a vintage-inspired design with coffee tree branches and ribbons, available in stores and via delivery partners while supplies last.

On Red Cup Day, Tuesday, Nov. 17, Starbucks will reward customers who purchase a holiday beverage with a reusable, limited-edition red holiday cup. The coffee behemoth unveiled the cup’s design, which features a coffee plant, ribbon and a lacy frame.

The 2026 reusable red cup is made with 95% recycled material and features an illustration of a coffee tree branch and coffee cherries tied with a red bow. The red cup is encircled by a green-and-white grosgrain ribbon motif, which fits the theme of Starbucks’ single-use holiday cups, whichThe cups use ribbons, bows and other vintage-style holiday decor as festive design elements, and are joined by the chain’s first seasonal pup cup.

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You can get a free, reusable red cup however you order — in-store, in the drive-thru, via the app or delivery on DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats.

Order any size of this year’s new or returning holiday beverages — hot, iced or blended — and you’ll get a free grande Starbucks reusable red cup at participating stores, while supplies last: Eligible beverages include: Apple Pomegranate Refresher, Caramel Brulée Chai, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Chai, Gingerbread Latte, Hot Chocolate, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Snowy Apple Drink, Sugar Cookie Latte, Sugar Cookie Matcha, Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew, Tiramisu Velvet Latte, White Hot Chocolate and the Holiday, Fall and Protein Cold Foams. According to Starbucks, a handcrafted beverage is any drink handmade by a barista.

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Not included in the offer are Starbucks Christmas Blend and Starbucks Reserve Christmas brewed coffee. On Nov. 5, the coffee chain launched its holiday menu, including a trio of new drinks: the Tiramisu Velvet Latte, Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew and Apple Pomegranate Refreshers. Past favorites, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlée Latte and Sugar Cookie Latte, returned to menus.

Hidden inside each surprise box could be one of five seasonal Bearista characters: Reiny, Joy, Aspen, Bunny and a rare bear, Goldie. Starbucks has called Red Cup Day “a beloved tradition” that crowds of revelers show up to enjoy, but some baristas dread the hectic day. This year, the chain says, “more baristas will be in cafés to welcome customers and ensure a great experience for everyone. ”