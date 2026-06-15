Starbucks Korea Faces Outrage Over 'Tank' Thermos Launch on Gwangju Uprising Anniversary

Starbucks Korea is under fire for launching a militaristically named coffee thermos on the anniversary of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, leading to executive dismissAl, store closures for historical training, and presidential criticism.

Starbucks Korea launched a fresh coffee thermos named "Tank" on May 18, 2024,coinciding with the anniversary of the Gwangju Uprising , a pro-democracy movement in 1980 that was violently suppressed.

The product's militaristic name and the sensitive timing sparked imediate public outrage. The business's chief executive, Son Jeong-hyun, apologized for the campaign and the product naming before being dismissed the same day. Starbucks announced that all locations in South Korea would close early at 3 p.m. on June 24 for three hours to provide staff trainiNg on the history of the Gwangju Uprising, marking its first nationwide early closure since 1999.

The backlash intensified as protesters gathered outside stores, publicly smashing the mugs and tumblers from the promotion. the slogan associated with the campaign, Thwack on the desk, was also criticized for evoking the alleged sound of officers striking desks during the torture of student activist Park Jong-chul in 1987. Shinsegae Group, which holds the Starbucks license in South Korea, issued a formal apology on May 19.

The business disclosed that its marketing department had used an AI tool to generate the slogan. The incident drew condemnation from President Lee Jae Myung, who described the campaign as inhumane and disgraceful on social media





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Starbucks Korea Gwangju Uprising Tank Thermos Slogan Controversy Shinsegae Group

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