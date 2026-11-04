Starbucks Releases First Holiday Album in Decade Featuring Brandi Carlile and JYT

Starbucks releases its annual holiday compilation featuring Brandi Carlile JYT and The Womack Sisters. The playlist supports World Central Kitchen with a major donation.

Starbucks has officially released its first holiday music compilation album in more than a decade on Wednesday, November 4. The new collection arrives on streaming services and coffeehouse playlists via Interscope Records and Universal Music Group. This significant release marks a major return to the company's musical roots after years of focusing solely on digital audio experiences.

The album features a diverse lineup of contemporary artists reimagining seasonal classics. Brandi Carlile opens the project with her version of Joni Mitchell's River. Leon Thomas delivers a funky interpretation of James Brown's Soulful Christmas. Magnus Ferrell covers the Happy Holiday medley originally released by Andy Williams in 1963.

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A standout track is an original yuletide song titled This Christmas by the boy band JYT. The group expressed excitement about having their song play while customers order refreshments at local stores. They noted that hearing their music during a routine coffee run feels like a surreal experience for the artists involved.

The Argentine trio TRÍADA contributes the only Spanish-language song on the album. They cover Luis Miguel's Llegó La Navidad, which is itself a variation of Winter Wonderland. The group aimed for a version that feels both familiar and fresh to connect with listeners through the Spanish language.

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The R&B trio The Womack Sisters covers Stevie Wonder's 1967 hit What Christmas Means to Me. They emphasized that Christmas represents the best time of year for their family due to themes of togetherness. Singing the track felt like a natural way to celebrate the season and share that familial connection with listeners around the world.

In addition to the musical content, Starbucks will honor the season of giving by donating $500,000 to World Central Kitchen. This contribution aims to support humanitarian relief efforts globally. The partnership highlights the company's ongoing commitment to social responsibility during the holiday period.

Erin Silvoy, Starbucks' senior vice president of global marketing and channel development, emphasized the importance of music in the brand experience. She stated that the company is building on its legacy in a way that feels fresh for today. Her hope is that the compilation becomes part of the seasonal soundtrack, creating joy whether customers are in a coffeehouse or elsewhere.

Starbucks has a long history in the music industry, dating back to the acquisition of music retailer Hear Music in 1999. The company continued this involvement with exclusive music releases in partnership with Concord Music Group. A 2006 article reported annual album sales of 3.6 million units, generating approximately $65 million in music revenue through Starbucks channels.

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The company stopped selling physical CDs in its coffee shops in 2015, shifting focus to digital platforms. This new album represents a strategic pivot to engage consumers through curated audio experiences rather than physical merchandise. The move aligns with modern consumer habits that prioritize streaming and digital discovery.

The release comes as Starbucks continues to expand its cultural footprint beyond beverages. By leveraging high-profile artists and charitable initiatives, the brand aims to deepen emotional connections with its audience. The holiday album serves as both a marketing tool and a genuine artistic contribution to the seasonal canon.