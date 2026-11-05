Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Here: See the Festive Designs

This year’s Starbucks holiday cups draw inspiration from the “classic holiday movie,” featuring ribbons, bows and other vintage-style holiday decor.

This year’s Starbucks holiday cups take inspiration from the “classic holiday movie” with ribbons, bows and other vintage-style holiday decor, the company said in aStarbucks notes that the color palette also brings together the old and the new, pairing its signature Starbucks green, red and white with retro-feeling shades like pale mint green, antique gold and deep cranberry.

Starbucks’ holiday menu also drops Nov. 5 and it includes a trio of new drinks: the Tiramisu Velvet Latte, Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew and Apple Pomegranate Refreshers. These drinks debut alongside returning favorites like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte and Sugar Cookie Latte.. The first comes Tuesday, Nov. 10, as a mystery box collection featuring a surprise Bearista Glass Cold Cup character.

Also read Starbucks debuts holiday cups for 2026: See the designs

Then, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, the original Bearista Glass Cold Cup will return to coffeehouses, while supplies last, andRed Cup Day returns on Tuesday, Nov. 17. On that day, customers can take home a reusable holiday cup with the purchase of a holiday beverage. Starbucks’ 2026 Holiday Cup Design — Holiday TreeThe Holiday Tree cup features a Christmas tree decked with flecks of color and swirls of twine garland.

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This design comes in two colorways: classic holiday red and snowy white. The Holiday Bow design uses graphic elements taken from the holiday tree and decorates cups with bows, twine garland and twinkling stars. This design comes in the same two colorways: classic holiday red and snowy white. The Holiday Cold Cup design features evergreen boughs and red bows.

The motif is repeated on paper goods like pastry bags and shopping bags. This year, your canine companion can get into the holiday spirit, too, with Starbucks’ first-ever Holiday Pup Cup. The cartoon pooch featured on the 3.5-ounce cup is inspired by a real-life beagle named Junie, according to Starbucks. The cups will be available in company-operated coffeehouses for a limited time, while supplies last.