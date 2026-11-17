Starbucks marks its 8th annual Red Cup Day on Nov. 17, 2026, giving customers a free limited-edition 16-ounce reusable red cup with any handcrafted holiday or fall beverage while supplies last.

Starbucks will hold its 8th annual Red Cup Day on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, giving customers a free limited-edition 2026 reusable red cup with the purchase of any handcrafted holiday or fall beverage.

The offer is available while supplies last at participating Starbucks locations, including drive-thrus, via the Starbucks app and through delivery services such as DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats. To get the free cup, customers must order any size handcrafted holiday or fall beverage, hot, iced or blended. The free cup is a Grande 16-ounce reusable red cup. More than 20 drinks qualify for the giveaway, and the full list is available on Starbucks website.

Also read Red Cup Day Returns Nov 17 at Starbucks After 2025 Strike

Recycled Red Cup Design Details

This year's cup is made with 95% recycled material and features a coffee tree branch tied with a red bow. It was designed by the Starbucks Creative Studio. The holiday tradition typically draws long lines at Starbucks coffeehouses across the country as customers hope to get this year's cup. Customers who bring their clean reusable red cup, or any reusable cup, into stores will receive a 10-cent discount on their drink.

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Starbucks Rewards members also earn double stars on their order. Starbucks has called Red Cup Day a beloved tradition that crowds of revelers show up to enjoy, but some baristas dread the hectic day. Starbucks employee Jessica Maria Ortiz posted a TikTok last week of her and coworkers stretching and warming up with the caption POV: You're a Starbucks barista and you're getting ready for Red Cup Day, which now has nearly 50k likes.

Another Starbucks barista commented, This is the first year I won't be scheduled for red cup day and I'm so happy. Good luck, everybody else! Starbucks has already been in the holiday spirit since earlier this month. On Nov. 5, the coffee chain launched its holiday menu, including a trio of new drinks: the Tiramisu Velvet Latte, Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew and Apple Pomegranate Refreshers.

Red Cup Day Event History

The chain also launched its Surprise Box Edition Bearista Cold Cups on Nov. 10 at select stores, including bear-shaped holiday-themed cups. The Red Cup Day giveaway began in 2018, two decades after Starbucks introduced holiday paper cups in 1997 and switched to a predominantly red design in 1999. The annual event takes place only one day a year, with cups available while supplies last.