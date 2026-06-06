Starbucks Faces Backlash in South Korea Over Insensitive Marketing Campaign

Starbucks faced a nationwide backlash in South Korea after launching a marketing campaign on the anniversary of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, a dark chapter in the country's history. The coffee giant's 'Tank Day' promotion, which aimed to advertise a new range of coffee tumblers, was met with fury from customers who smashed Starbucks mugs and tumblers, deleted loyalty apps, and demanded refunds on prepaid balances.

Starbucks faced a nationwide backlash in South Korea after launching a marketing campaign on the anniversary of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising , a dark chapter in the country's history.

The coffee giant's 'Tank Day' promotion, which aimed to advertise a new range of coffee tumblers, was met with fury from customers who smashed Starbucks mugs and tumblers, deleted loyalty apps, and demanded refunds on prepaid balances. The controversy erupted mere hours after the launch, with critics accusing the company of insensitivity for using the word 'tank' and declaring May 18 as 'Tank Day' on a date that such a historical massacre took place.

The campaign also drew criticism over its use of the phrase 'thwack on the desk', which echoed an explanation given by authorities after the 1987 torture death of student activist Park Jong-chul. The slogan was reportedly chosen with the use of an AI tool, however it was discovered the material was approved by some managers who hadn't even opened the email attachments containing it.

Starbucks pulled the promotion within hours of its launch, while chief executive Son Jeong-hyun was dismissed the same day as public anger intensified. His dismissal came after he issued a statement, where he apologised and pledged company-wide education on historical awareness and ethics. The fallout blazed through social media, with protests held outside Starbucks stores and videos circulating online showing customers defiantly destroying branded merchandise.

Billionaire Shinsegae Group chairman Chung Yong-jin, whose company operates Starbucks Korea under licence from Starbucks Corporation, issued a written apology on May 19 - but to no avail. Card spending at Starbucks stores fell sharply in the days following the controversy while customers sought refunds from hundreds of billions of South Korean won, the nation's currency, held on prepaid Starbucks cards.

As tensions remained high, Chung issued another apology on May 26 at a televised press conference, during which he bowed three times. Bowing is an integral part of South Korean culture and is used to convey respect, apology and gratitude. He said: 'I take it very seriously the fact that many people felt deep pain and anger because of Starbucks Korea's inappropriate marketing campaign.

' Chung's second apology was met with further backlash, as the elder brother of student activist Park Jong-chul wrote to police calling for Chung and the former CEO to be charged for insulting the memory of victims. As tensions remained high, Chung issued another apology on May 26 at a televised press conference, during which he bowed three times.

Bowing is an integral part of South Korean culture and is used to convey respect, apology and gratitude Chung and Son have since been classified as criminal suspects by police. The row also reached the highest levels of government, with ministries suspending partnerships with the chain and South Korean president Lee Jae Myung condemning those responsible for the campaign as 'low-class peddlers'. The Democratic party's leader Jung Chung-rae called for Chung to kneel before the nation in reparation.

Starbucks is particularly popular in South Korea, ranking as its third-largest market globally, with more than 1,200 stores. An investigation led by Shinsegae found no evidence the Starbucks campaign was intentional, while Starbucks Korea urged customers not to direct their anger at frontline shop employees. Starbucks Corporation, which licenses the brand but holds no equity in the Korean arm, said it was 'deeply sorry for an unacceptable marketing incident'.

The company, which holds its headquarters in Seattle, said: 'While unintentional, this should never have happened





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