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Starbucks debuts 5 new Bearista cups for the holiday season

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Starbucks debuts 5 new Bearista cups for the holiday season
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The global coffee chain first introduced Bearista cups in December 2025, and the cups quickly sold out.

is introducing not one, but five new Bearista cups this holiday season. The new limited-edition hand-blown glass cups, which make their official debut this week, include Aspen, a skiing bear; Reiny, a reindeer bear; Bunny, a snow bunny bear; Joy, an ice skating bear; and a mystery bear named Goldie.

The new limited-edition hand-blown glass cups include Aspen, a skiing bear; Reiny, a reindeer bear; Bunny, a snow bunny bear; Joy, an ice skating bearEach of the new Bearista cups will also include a card that shares "their vibe, holiday tradition and signature Starbucks beverage order," the coffee giant said in a press release. New bodycam video shows moments before deputies shot suspect during domestic dispute in CudahyThe cups will be available at select Starbucks locations starting Nov. 10, but Starbucks Rewards Reserve members get early access to the special Bearista cups -- with a limit of one cup per customer -- starting Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. ET on the Starbucks Shop.

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Starbucks' Bearista cups have proven extremely popular among customers and collectors and sold out quickly after their initial launch in November 2025. Ken Calvert defeats Young Kim in SoCal congressional race

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Starbucks launches its Bearista Glass Cold Cup Surprise Box on Nov. 10 at select stores, with early access for Rewards members on Nov. 9. The chain also rolls out new holiday drinks and Red Cup Day on Nov. 17.

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