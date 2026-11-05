Starbucks Bearista Glass Cup Returns for 2026 Holiday Season

Starbucks is bringing back the viral Bearista Glass Cold Cup for the 2026 holidays. The surprise box edition launches November 10, with original designs returning December 1.

Starbucks is preparing to reintroduce its highly sought-after Bearista Glass Cold Cup to the U.S. market for the 2026 holiday season. The announcement confirms that the viral collectible, which sold out in under twenty-four hours last year and fetched up to $1,000 on secondary markets, will return in a new "Surprise Box Edition." This specific release is scheduled to appear in U.S. Starbucks coffeehouses on Tuesday, November 10. The limited-run product features mystery Bearista designs, ensuring customers will discover their specific character only upon opening the packaging.

New Bearista Surprise Box Launch

The first wave of the new Glass Bearista cups will hit store shelves in just five days from the initial announcement on Thursday, November 5. Starbucks stated that the Surprise Box Edition will be sold in limited quantities and remains available strictly while supplies last. This strategy mirrors the scarcity tactics used in previous limited releases, which previously caused significant consumer demand to outpace inventory. The company aims to manage expectations by emphasizing the restricted nature of the stock before the holiday rush begins in earnest.

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Expanded Holiday Merchandise Lineup

Beyond the glass cups, Starbucks launched an expanded range of Bearista holiday merchandise on Thursday, November 5. The broader collection includes a 13-ounce Bearista Bow Tumbler priced at $29.95. Shoppers can also purchase a Bearista Espresso Mug and Snowglobe Gift Set for $22.95. The lineup features a Bearista Holiday Ceramic Mug for $19.95 and two glass options: a Glass Bearista Ornament and a Double-Wall Bearista Glass Mug, both available for $16.95. These items provide alternative collectibles for fans who miss out on the highly coveted glass cups.

Context of the Original Viral Sell-Out

The anticipation for this year's release is rooted in the extraordinary performance of the original 20-ounce glass cup during the 2025 holiday season. That initial product, which featured a teddy bear shape and a green beanie-style lid, launched on November 6, 2025, for $29.95. Starbucks reported that customer excitement exceeded even its largest forecasts, with items selling out faster than any other merchandise that holiday period. The company shipped more of these cups to coffeehouses than almost any other product, yet demand remained insatiable. Customers reported arriving before stores opened and forming lines in an attempt to secure the popular item before it vanished from shelves.

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Resale Market Consequences and Future Dates

The shortage of the original Bearista cup quickly spilled over into the resale market, creating a secondary market with inflated prices. Listings on platforms such as Facebook Marketplace showed the cup selling for between $150 and $400, compared to the original $29.95 retail price. Some sellers continued to ask for close to $1,000 for the limited-edition glassware. In response to the chaos, Starbucks apologized for the disappointment caused to customers who missed out. For those seeking the classic design, the original Bearista Glass Cold Cup will return to select coffeehouses on December 1, also available while supplies last. This delayed release may spark another round of viral sell-outs given the historical context of the product's popularity.

Prior Limited Edition Precedents

Starbucks has continued experimenting with limited Bearista releases throughout 2026 to gauge consumer interest. In July, the company launched a Pink Bearista Glass Cold Cup, implementing a two-item-per-customer limit to curb bulk buying. Starbucks later confirmed that this specific collection had mostly sold out across North America by 7 a.m. on its launch day. These prior successes have informed the strategy for the 2026 holiday rollout, emphasizing mystery and scarcity. The new Surprise Box Edition builds on this momentum, offering a fresh incentive for collectors who remember the frenzy of the previous year's launch.