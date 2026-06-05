Star Wars Zero Company Unveiled at Summer Game Fest With New Gameplay Trailer

A fresh turn‑based tactics game set in the Clone Wars era, featuring customizable squad, iconic characters, and a launch date of August 27, 2026.

Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment's latest title, Star Wars Zero Company , captured the spotlight at the 2026 Edition of Summer Game Fest with a brand‑new gameplay trailer and a confirmed launch window.

The turn‑based strategy game, first announced in early 2025, has long teased fans with its Clone Wars backdrop and XCOM‑inspired mechanics, but the fresh footage finally peeled back the curtain on how the title's battles will unfold. The new trailer takes us inside the gritty streets of the pre‑quel era, where new protagonist Hawks - a former Galactic Republic officer - leads a misfit crew on covert operations against the Separatist‑aligned Infinite Coil cult.

Hawks' raid on the cult's stronghold in Kundri Fathom sets the stage for a series of missions that are wrapped into larger tactical scenarios. What truly surprised veteran Star Wars fans was the appearance of Anakin Skywalker, whose in‑game likeness is modeled after Hayden Christensen. The cameo suggests that the game will weave iconic characters into the broader narrative, blurring the line between the thinly veiled gameplay and the larger franchise lore.

Gameplay footage reveals a robust customization pipeline, from roster selection to outfit and weapon skins. Players can tweak the appearance and loadout of each squad member, then deploy them in a grid‑based combat theater where positioning, terrain, and squad synergy decide victory. Each mission's objectives are nested within strategic objectives, adding a layer of depth that rewards planning and survivability.

The game will launch on August 27, 2026 across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Pricing varies by platform and edition. The Standard edition is $49.99 on PC and $59.99 on consoles, while the Deluxe edition-adding two cosmetic packs and five Clone‑Wars‑inspired weapon themes-costs $59.99 on PC and $69.99 on consoles. All pre‑orders unlock the Crystalline Astromech Cosmetic Pack, featuring droid customization options.

Despite the price differences, the promise of a return to the Clone Wars era is a lure strong enough to rattle even the most price‑sensitive Star Wars devotees. Turn‑based combat has resurfaced in recent years, and this title's diverse character traits and tactical depth position it well for fans of strategic shooters and the broader science‑fiction genre.

Star Wars Zero Company is poised to deliver a memorable, mechanically rich experience, turning the familiar Clone Wars setting into a fresh tactical adventure for 2026. Category: Gamin





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Star Wars Zero Company Turn‑Based Strategy Summer Game Fest Clone Wars

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Backrooms Director Kane Parsons Rules Out Star Wars and Star Trek, Focuses on Original WorkKane Parsons, the 20-year-old director of the breakout hit 'Backrooms,' has stated he has no interest in directing Star Wars or Star Trek movies. He explains his preference for original projects, denies sequel rumors, and shares his thoughts on generative AI.

Read more »

Disney+ Star Wars Anthology Series 'Tales of...' Completely Changes Star Wars FranchiseThe Disney+ Star Wars anthology series 'Tales of...' has had a significant impact on the Star Wars franchise, completely changing a substantial part of the timeline. The series is primarily based around characters from The Clone Wars and offers a lot to enjoy, with great storytelling, characters, and animation. Even if you're not a major fan of Star Wars, the shows are a great example of how Disney+ has been able to expand the Star Wars universe in new and exciting ways.

Read more »

Bones Coffee Company Releases New Star Wars Coffee FlavorsBones Coffee Company has two brand-new Star Wars-themed coffees available, themed to the recent The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

Read more »

Zero Company, a new strategy game in the Star Wars universe, launches on August 27th.Zero Company, a new strategy game in the Star Wars universe, is set to launch on August 27th. The game, developed in tandem with Respawn Entertainment, has been shrouded in secrecy since its unveiling last year. The launch price of the standard edition is lower compared to the previous expensive games in the franchise.

Read more »