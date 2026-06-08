Star Wars Zero Company Trailer Shows Anakin Skywalker in New Tactical Game

A new trailer for the upcoming turn‑based strategy game Star Wars Zero Company unveiled Anakin Skywalker's cameo, confirming his presence before his fall to the dark side and highlighting the game's Clone Wars setting, squad‑building mechanics, and release date of 27 August 2026.

Star Wars Zero Company , the upcoming tactical turn‑based video game slated for a late‑summer 2026 launch, has revealed a striking new trailer that places a familiar face from the saga at the heart of its pre‑release hype.

The footage, unveiled at this week's Summer Game Fest, shows Anakin Skywalker stepping onto the battlefield in full Jedi regalia, blue lightsaber humming, before the camera pulls back to reveal the broader scope of the game's Clone Wars setting. While his cameo is brief, it is unmistakable: the character is rendered using the likeness of Hayden Christensen, the actor who embodied Anakin in the prequel trilogy and later made appearances in the recent Obi‑Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka series.

The timing of his appearance suggests that, within the game's narrative, Anakin has not yet turned to the dark side, offering fans a tantalising glimpse of the Jedi at a pivotal moment in his personal arc. Developed by a coalition of seasoned studios-including Respawn Entertainment, EA, and the indie outfit Bit Reactor-the title combines the strategic depth of classic XCOM‑style squad combat with the rich lore of the Star Wars universe.

Players assume the role of Hawks, a disgraced Republic officer tasked with leading the mercenary outfit known as Zero Company. The roster under Hawks' command is deliberately eclectic, spanning astromech droids, clone troopers, and even a few Force‑sensitive operatives, allowing players to assemble a custom team whose abilities and interpersonal relationships evolve over the course of the campaign.

The game's single‑player focus promises a narrative‑driven experience, punctuated by iconic planetary locales such as Vandor and the war‑torn streets of Mapuzo, both of which are faithfully recreated to convey the gritty atmosphere of the Clone Wars era. Beyond its gameplay mechanics, Zero Company marks a notable moment for franchise storytelling.

By positioning Anakin in a setting that predates his fall, the developers open the door to subtle character development that complements the broader Star Wars canon without retconning established events. The decision to employ Christensen's digital likeness underscores a commitment to authenticity, echoing the actor's recent contributions to the franchise's live‑action series.

The game is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on 27 August 2026, and will feature a robust squad‑building system, dynamic dialogue trees, and a strategic combat engine that rewards tactical planning and resource management. With its blend of familiar characters, deep tactical gameplay, and a storyline anchored firmly in one of the most beloved periods of Star Wars history, Star Wars Zero Company aims to satisfy both hardcore gamers and longtime fans of the galaxy far, far away





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