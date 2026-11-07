Star Wars x Dungeons & Dragons Season of Rebellion Release Date and Details

Discover the release window for the Star Wars and Dungeons & Dragons Season of Rebellion collaboration, set for late 2027.

The highly anticipated collaboration between the Star Wars franchise and Dungeons & Dragons is scheduled to arrive in the second half of 2027, according to the latest roadmap details. This major partnership, officially titled Season of Rebellion, is poised to bring the Original Trilogy characters into the tabletop roleplaying game system. The announcement comes as the Star Wars universe prepares for the 50th anniversary of its debut film, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, which will occur next year.

Star Wars Collaboration Timeline and Release Window

The specific timing for the Season of Rebellion expansion places it firmly in the latter half of 2027, following the theatrical release of the new film Star Wars: Starfighter in May of that year. This strategic launch window suggests that Wizards of the Coast intends to capitalize on the renewed interest in the Skywalker saga as it approaches its golden jubilee. The delay allows the creators to ensure the product aligns with the current narrative tone of the franchise after a period of mixed critical reception for recent projects.

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While an exact calendar date has not yet been disclosed, the inclusion of this title in the official 2027 roadmap confirms that the project is active and moving forward. Fans who have been waiting for a definitive entry point into the Star Wars universe through a tabletop mechanics lens can now mark their calendars for a 2027 release. This timeline also coincides with the broader restructuring of the Dungeons & Dragons brand, which is entering a new era of gaming with updated rules and integrated settings.

Original Trilogy Focus and Character Integration

Season of Rebellion will allow players to assume the roles of the iconic main group from the Original Trilogy: Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca. This specific focus on the characters portrayed by Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Peter Mayhew indicates a deep dive into the events surrounding the battle against the Galactic Empire. The storyline is expected to take place during the era of these classic adventures, offering a nostalgic return to the foundational moments of the saga created by George Lucas.

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Players can expect the game mechanics to introduce classes, species, backgrounds, and creatures commonly found in the Star Wars universe, all adapted to the familiar D&D ruleset. This integration aims to provide a seamless experience for both tabletop enthusiasts and Star Wars fans. The inclusion of Darth Vader is a strong possibility, given his central role in the conflict, though official confirmation on specific villain appearances remains pending until closer to the launch date.

Competing Titles and Immediate Alternatives for Gamers

The announcement of the Season of Rebellion collaboration comes amidst a challenging period for the Star Wars brand, which has faced canceled projects and underperforming media such as The Mandalorian and Grogu. The need for a high-quality, engaging product is evident as the franchise seeks to regain the excitement that characterized its early decades. This tabletop release represents a significant effort to re-engage the fanbase with a tangible, interactive experience that contrasts with recent digital offerings.

In the interim before the 2027 launch, gamers who cannot wait for the new D&D content have access to Star Wars: Edge of the Empire, which is available now. This existing title offers a comprehensive roleplaying experience that allows fans to explore the universe without waiting for the next major collaboration. Wizards of the Coast also plans to release another major intellectual property expansion in November for the Dungeons & Dragons brand, involving World of Warcraft, further diversifying their current portfolio.

Future Implications for the Star Wars Franchise

This partnership between Star Wars and Dungeons & Dragons is expected to introduce an accompanying adventure or source book to help expand the universe further. These materials will likely assist Dungeon Masters in running campaigns set within the rich history of the galaxy far, far away. The success of Season of Rebellion could provide the much-needed spark of inspiration that the franchise has been lacking in recent years.

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As the Star Wars universe continues to expand with new films, television shows like The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew, and various video games, the tabletop market remains a vital component of the overall media strategy. The 50th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope in 2027 serves as a major milestone for the entire franchise. This collaboration offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the legacy of George Lucas and the enduring appeal of the Skywalker saga through the lens of tabletop gaming.