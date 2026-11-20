William Shatner thinks the late Bea Arthur has long been overdue to be made a Disney princess, given her role in the Star Wars Holiday Special.

William Shatner thinks the late Bea Arthur has long been overdue to be made a Disney princess, given her role in the Star Wars Holiday Special.

's ascension to Disney Princessdom has been long overdue since the Mouse purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012, and we're coming up on the 48th anniversary of the, who's disowned it, keeping it out of re-airings despite how it has remained a cult favorite for the die-hard fans. Even Disney+, which has created a new Star Wars Holiday Special through its partnership with LEGO, won't release it to the public.

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The famedStar Trek's William Shatner Demands Disney Make Bea Arthur an Honorary Disney Princess Due to Her Work on the Star Wars: Holiday Special "I am saddened that @disney dropped the ball today. Today marks the 48th anniversary of #BeaArthur becoming a #DisneyPrincess for her extraordinary acting performance in the @starwars Holiday Special. Had she been Starfleet, we would never forget such heroism!

The bravery it took to risk her career in what could only have been George Lucas's attempt to break into the television market dominated by @startrek ! And yet, here I am, apparently the only one celebrating Bea's valor. She deserves to be made an OFFICIAL Disney Princess immediately! 👑"iconic roles won her Emmys.

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What's also impressive is that she has been nominated 11 times for the award, with her final nomination in 2000 as a guest actress on Fox's I’ve been following pop culture for over 30 years with eclectic interests in gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV reading Starlog, Mad & Fangoria. As a writer for over 20 years, Star Wars was my first franchise love.

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