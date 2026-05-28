Star Wars: Visions' Lah Kara to Rebuild Jedi Order Ahead of Rey in 2026 Series

The Star Wars: Visions spinoff The Ninth Jedi will depict Lah Kara rebuilding the Jedi Order in 2026, potentially preceding Rey Skywalker's similar mission in canon and signaling a new direction for the franchise.

The Star Wars franchise is poised to introduce a new character who will lead the rebuilding of the Jedi Order , a narrative arc previously associated with Rey Skywalker .

While Rey remains a central figure in the canonical timeline, set to appear in the upcoming New Jedi Order film and Simon Kinberg's trilogy, a non-canon character from the animated anthology Star Wars: Visions is positioned to accomplish this feat first. Lah Kara, introduced in the Visions episodes "The Ninth Jedi" and "The Duel," is a Force-sensitive girl living in a diminished era for the Jedi. She is tasked with gathering surviving Jedi and reconstructing the Order, mirroring Rey's destiny.

However, a standalone spinoff series, Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, slated for a late 2026 Disney+ premiere, will depict Kara's journey to rebuild the Jedi Order ahead of Rey's canon story. The original Visions episodes saw Kara join three other Jedi-Margrave Juro, Ethan, and Homen-and become the galaxy's ninth Jedi, but the plot focused on rescuing her father from Sith bounty hunters.

The new series will finally allow her to pursue the core mission of recruitment and training, potentially starting with younglings or older Force-sensitive individuals. This development highlights a strategic divergence in the Star Wars franchise. The canonical post-sequel era, including Rey's New Jedi Order film, currently lacks a definitive release date, creating uncertainty about the timeline's future direction.

In contrast, the Visions spinoff is concrete and will deliver a rebuilt Jedi Order narrative by 2026. This could position Visions, a non-canon property, to advance the franchise's lore more decisively than the main canon, which has faced challenges in recent years. Films like The Rise of Skywalker and shows like The Acolyte have deeply divided fans, while projects like The Mandalorian and Grogu underperformed at the box office.

Disney and Lucasfilm are under pressure to innovate and recapture audience enthusiasm. Lah Kara's story in The Ninth Jedi could serve as a blueprint for franchise renewal. If the standalone series becomes a hit, it may demonstrate that non-canon Star Wars stories can achieve commercial success without being constrained by Skywalker Saga continuity. This could encourage Lucasfilm to experiment further, greenlighting spinoffs based on other Visions segments like "The Duel.

" The move might also free the main canon from repetitive reliance on legacy characters, allowing it to embrace fresh narratives and settings. Ultimately, The Ninth Jedi's portrayal of a new Jedi Order might not only fulfill a long-promised plot point but also signal a bold new era for Star Wars storytelling, where animated and non-canonical works can drive the franchise forward in unexpected ways





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