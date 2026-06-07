Star Wars: Updates Released About Two New Video Games

During Summer Game Fest we got new trailers and updates for Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Star Wars Zero Company.

During Summer Game Fest we got new trailers and updates for Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Star Wars Zero Company. Star Wars got two big Summer Game Fest updates, with new trailers for Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Star Wars Zero Company.

Star Wars Zero Company drops August 27, bringing tactical Clone Wars action, squad building, customization, and 150+ planets. Star Wars: Galactic Racer launches October 6 with a roguelike-style campaign, podracing events, upgrades, and online multiplayer. From Clone Wars covert missions to high-speed Outer Rim racing, these new Star Wars games tackle very different corners of the saga.

During Summer Game Fest this year, we got new trailers and updates for two Star Wars games, as we got to see more ofputs you in the thick of the pod racing circuit during what we can only assume is its heyday, whilefocuses on a tough and tumble unit who seek out the worst of the worst during the Clone Wars. Enjoy the info and trailers for both here's visual storytelling and gameplay will immerse players in a tense, clandestine conflict taking place in the shadows of the Clone .

Players will step into the shoes of former Galactic Republic officer Hawks and the current leader of Zero Company. Zero Company is an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire hailing from across the galaxy, including a Clone Trooper, a Mandalorian of the ancient Clan Verminoth, a Jedi Padawan, and more. Together, Zero Company must hunt down and stop Kundri Fathom, leader of the Separatist-aligned cult, the Infinite Coil.

From Zero Company's base of operations, The Den, players will recruit and progress the skills of Operators, upgrade facilities, purchase new equipment, and select their next mission from the holotable. On the battlefield, players will develop bonds between authored characters and player-created Operators, unlocking new support abilities, including cross-training benefits that improve their abilities and stats.

Players will navigate an ever-changing galaxy map featuring more than 150 planets, where each choice can change how their journey unfolds.species: Devaronian, Human, Neimoidian, Ovissian, Togruta, Twi'lek, Weequay, and Zabrak. Voices, outfits, and many other aspects of Hawks and an Operator's appearance can be customized along with specializations and talents over time. It's up to players to unite their Operators and form the best squad for the mission at hand.

: Galactic Racer invites elite pilots to join the Galactic League, an underground racing league born in the lawless Outer Rim, established by racing enthusiast Darius Pax. But while Pax may have founded the League, underhanded and well-connected racer Kestar Bool has become its champion and will stop at nothing to maintain his grip on the title.

With nowhere else to turn, Pax recruits Shade, a lone racer with a personal grudge against the Bool family, to enter the Galactic League and bring an end to Kestar's reign before his corruption grows too deep to remove. To prove their worth in the Galactic League, pilots will engage in a series of challenges designed to test their skills.

The runs-based campaign sees players carve their own path through the League, choosing between events as they progress, unlocking unique rewards, and facing new challenges at every turn. There's no turning back once an event is chosen, and if a pilot crashes too many times, they wreck out of the tour and will need to regroup, rebuild, and begin again. Only certain perks and unlocks earned in previous attempts are carried over to the next run.

Racers will start each tour from scratch with new decisions and choices to make for another chance to take down league champion Kestar Bool. : Galactic Racer campaign, but there are many other pilots vying for the top spot. In the trailer, fans can catch a glimpse of Shade exploring the paddock, where fellow racers congregate to share stories, throw down challenges, and even provide support. Each planet's paddock features the mechanic, Hibi, and her unique workshop.

Here, Shade can fit new parts, either earned or bought from Hibi herself, offering stat boosts and abilities to support each player's racing style as they prepare for races across the circuit. The newly revealed location of Derven Acos is the ultimate test in the Galactic League – a custom-built arena designed specifically for the racing league.

Derven Acos features every planetary condition that racers will have encountered throughout the tour, all combined into a mighty gauntlet that will push a pilot's skills to the limit. Racers will need nerves of steel and a well-tuned build for the showpiece events of the Galactic League. Fans also get their first look at the iconic podracers being piloted outside of the Mos Espa Circuit, bringing these powerful machines to planets with new challenges to overcome.

In addition to discovering the part podracing plays in the single-player story campaign, eager racers can choose to jump straight into podracing as soon as they start playing : Galactic Racer through the Arcade mode, and will get to experience unique podracer-focused online multiplayer events for the very first time. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling.

Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

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Atari is bringing back the thunderous rage of Godzilla in Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, arriving in November 2026Star Trek is getting a new psychological thriller video game called Star Trek: Shadow Frontier, with Ro Laren serving as the lead characterThe Wholesome Direct 2026 happened today, revealing several cozy and wholesome video games coming out or giving updates on developmentThe Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2026 took place this afternoon with over 60 game announcements and reveals over two hoursA pair of Hitman announcements came out this week, including Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered, with Wiz Khalifa as a new Elusive Target





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