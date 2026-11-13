Star Wars: The Old Republic Masters of the Force Update Launches With Level 85 Cap and Ryloth Planet

EA and Broadsword announce Masters of the Force for Star Wars The Old Republic, featuring new Ryloth planet, level cap to 85, and Galaxy in Chaos storyline.

Electronic Arts and developer Broadsword Online Games have officially launched Masters of the Force, the most significant overhaul in the history of the free-to-play massively multiplayer online role-playing game Star Wars: The Old Republic. This major update marks a definitive new era for the long-running franchise, which originally debuted in 2011 under BioWare before transitioning to Broadsword Online Games in 2023. The release brings immediate structural changes, new narrative depth, and substantial mechanical expansions designed to re-engage the player community.

The centerpiece of this expansion is the Galaxy in Chaos storyline, which fundamentally alters the political and social landscape of the game universe. Players are now confronted with the aftermath of Darth Malgus, whose legacy has been broadcast to every Force-sensitive being across the galaxy. This broadcast has sown widespread unrest, fear, and vengeance, creating a volatile environment that affects both the Republic and the Sith Empire.

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This narrative shift serves as the starting point for a new era in the Star Wars: The Old Republic experience. The rising unrest spreads beyond the two major factions, offering a fresh context for existing conflicts. Both veteran players and newcomers can now navigate a galaxy that has been irrevocably changed by Malgus's actions, providing a rich backdrop for future adventures.

A major geographical addition to the game world is the introduction of Ryloth, the homeworld of the Twi'lek race. This planet, a staple of the original Star Wars trilogy, features brutal terrain that presents new environmental hazards and exploration challenges. The region is populated by dangerous factions, including the notorious Hutt Cartel, which players can choose to avoid or strategically exploit.

Complementing the new location is a revamped system for difficulty settings that allows players to tailor their experience. The update introduces new overworld Difficulty Modes, including story, veteran, and master settings. The story mode offers a cinematic story-driven journey for those preferring narrative immersion, while the master setting provides the ultimate challenge for hardcore gamers.

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These difficulty settings are fully compatible with friends, who can choose their own difficulty levels independently. This flexibility ensures that groups can enjoy the content together without compromising on the desired level of challenge or narrative focus. The system adds a layer of customization that was previously lacking in the game's social dynamics.

The Masters of the Force overhaul also brings substantial mechanical changes, headlined by an increase in the level cap to 85. This expansion allows for extended progression and provides new goals for players who have already reached the previous maximum. Alongside the level boost, the update includes new abilities across all character types, ensuring that every class has fresh tools to utilize in combat and exploration.

Furthermore, players can now create Classic or Expert characters, each offering unique progression paths and distinct rewards. This system adds a layer of customization that differentiates new characters from existing ones, providing additional motivation for players to engage with the game's systems. The gearing system has also been overhauled, alongside quality-of-life improvements designed to streamline the leveling experience.

Combat enthusiasts now have access to a new three-boss Operation, providing a structured challenge for groups looking to test their coordination and strategy. The update also introduces challenging Ventures, which are smaller-scale but high-difficulty content pieces. These additions are part of a broader effort to provide diverse content types that cater to different playstyles within the Star Wars: The Old Republic ecosystem.

Broadsword Online Games has indicated that more details are on the way, including a period for a public test server. This testing phase will allow the community to provide feedback on the extensive changes to the leveling experience and new mechanics. For many observers, the complete overhaul to the leveling process makes this an optimal time to start or return to the game.

The update also features the battle with the Children of Nul, acolytes of Darth Nul, who was destroyed by the Emperor. This conflict adds another layer of narrative tension to the Galaxy in Chaos storyline. Players will need to navigate the consequences of these ancient Sith legacies while exploring the new dangers of Ryloth.

The integration of these new systems reflects the evolving direction of the Star Wars gaming franchise. As Disney continues to develop multiple projects, including television shows and films, the live-service model of Star Wars: The Old Republic remains a critical pillar. The Masters of the Force update ensures that the game remains relevant and engaging for the dedicated player base.

The transition from BioWare to Broadsword Online Games has allowed for fresh creative directions in the game's development. By focusing on community feedback and modern gameplay standards, the developers are addressing long-standing criticisms while expanding the lore. The Masters of the Force update represents a significant step in this ongoing evolution.

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Players can expect the new content to reshape their approach to both casual and hardcore gameplay. The ability to customize difficulty levels and choose between Classic or Expert characters provides unprecedented flexibility. This adaptability is crucial for retaining a diverse and active community in a competitive market.

The Galaxy in Chaos storyline sets the stage for future expansions and narrative arcs. The unrest spreading across the Republic and the Sith Empire creates opportunities for player-driven stories and factional conflicts. These elements promise to keep the game dynamic and unpredictable for months to come.

As the public test server period approaches, the community will have the opportunity to shape the final polish of the update. Feedback on the new leveling experience, difficulty modes, and operations will likely influence future adjustments. This collaborative approach underscores the developers' commitment to delivering a high-quality experience.

The Masters of the Force update is a comprehensive reimagining of the Star Wars: The Old Republic experience. By combining new narrative content, mechanical upgrades, and enhanced customization options, it addresses the needs of both new and returning players. This overhaul is poised to redefine the franchise's live-service model.

The introduction of Ryloth and the challenge of the Children of Nul add depth to the game's world. These elements provide meaningful content that rewards exploration and strategic planning. Players who engage with these new systems will find a richer and more immersive Star Wars experience.

The increase in the level cap to 85 extends the game's longevity and provides fresh goals for endgame content. This change ensures that the progression system remains viable for long-term players. Combined with the new abilities and gearing updates, it creates a more balanced and engaging combat loop.

Overall, the Masters of the Force update represents a pivotal moment for Star Wars: The Old Republic. It combines ambitious narrative storytelling with robust mechanical improvements to create a compelling new era. The game is now better equipped to compete in the modern MMO landscape while honoring its legacy.