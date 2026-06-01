Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu Box Office Plummets Nearly 70% in Second Weekend

The latest Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, is experiencing a significant box office decline in its second weekend, dropping nearly 70% from its opening. The film earned an estimated $25 million, down from its $81.6 million debut, and slipped to third place domestically, overtaken by two horror movies. After two weekends, its worldwide total is approximately $246.5 million, with international revenues making up only about 44%, well below the typical split for a major franchise tentpole. This soft overseas performance, combined with a crowded summer slate featuring upcoming releases like Masters of the Universe and Toy Story 5, presents major hurdles for the film to reach its rumored break-even point in the high $600 million range.

Star Wars : The Mandalorian & Grogu is facing a steep box office decline in its second weekend, dropping nearly 70% from its opening frame. The film earned an estimated $25 million in its second weekend, falling from its $81.6 million debut.

This steep drop-off is often referred to as a 'second-weekend crash' in industry parlance and signals that initial audience interest may not have been sustained by strong word-of-mouth or repeat viewings. The film's performance also saw it slip to third place at the domestic box office, being overtaken by two horror films, an unusual and notable defeat for the usually dominant Star Wars franchise.

This outcome follows earlier financial concerns about the film's ability to generate enough revenue to break even, given its reported production and marketing costs which likely pushed its break-even point into the high $600 million range globally. After two weekends in theaters, The Mandalorian & Grogu has amassed a worldwide total of approximately $246.5 million. Of that sum, the domestic (U.S. and Canada) gross stands at about $137.3 million, while the international haul is roughly $109.2 million.

This means the overseas gross makes up only about 44% of the worldwide total. For a major franchise tentpole, this domestic-international split is highly unusual. Comparable blockbusters typically aim for a near 50/50 split, or even a larger share from international markets to maximize global potential. The relatively soft overseas performance is a persistent concern and a major factor in the film's struggle to reach its upper $600 million break-even target.

The financial model for such a film assumes strong worldwide penetration, and a heavy reliance on the domestic market leaves significant revenue on the table and increases the pressure to perform in territories where it is currently underperforming. The road forward becomes even more challenging due to an intensely crowded summer release schedule.

In the coming weeks, The Mandalorian & Grogu will face direct competition from a string of high-profile releases including Masters of the Universe, Scary Movie, Disclosure Day, Toy Story 5, and Supergirl. This relentless influx of new, wide-release titles will not only compete for audience attention but will also drastically reduce the number of available theater screens and premium format slots (like IMAX and 3D) for existing films.

With a limited theatrical window and screens being constantly repurposed for newer releases, the film's revenue stream is expected to decline even more sharply than the already severe second-weekend drop. While audience scores have been favorable, with an 88% score indicating those who saw it generally liked it, this positive reception has not been enough to overcome the market dynamics and fierce competition of a blockbuster summer season





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