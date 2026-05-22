Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Releasing on "On The Red Carpet", A Tour of the Making of the Film, With Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau, Discussing The New Movie, General Information About Star Wars, With Interviews - Exclusive Interview Video Preview

Get ready for your exclusive journey inside the Star Wars universe with "On The Red Carpet". We spent a day on the set of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" and got the inside scoop on making the new Star Wars movie. Pedro Pascal expands on his time playing the titular character while Jon Favreau discusses getting the chance to grow the Star Wars saga beyond a Disney+ experience.

Star Wars is back on the big screen and we're celebrating with a special new episode of "On The Red Carpet," filmed on location on the set of " Star Wars : The Mandalorian and Grogu.

" We're taking you inside the making of the first movie in the franchise since 2019 with the filmmakers and all-star cast. Pedro Pascal, who plays the Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, shared his earliest memories of going to the movies as a kid being Star Wars. Now playing in theaters everywhere, "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" takes place several years after "Return of the Jedi.

" The film features the debut of Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Ward, a New Republic officer and pilot. Jon Favreau, who created the Disney+ series, "The Mandalorian," is the director of the new movie. Favreau loved watching the original "Star Wars" movies from George Lucas when he was a kid and hopes his version is true to the spirit of those earlier works





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