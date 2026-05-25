Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu Opens Strong, Surpasses $100 Million Domestic as Family Audiences Drive Box Office Surge

Pedro Pascal leads the new Star Wars film The Mandalorian and Grogu to a $102 million domestic opening, buoyed by high family scores and a modest production budget, while industry eyes future franchise prospects.

Pedro Pascal has been a lifelong fan of the Star Wars saga and now finds himself at the centre of the newest theatrical installment, The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The film opened in 4,300 venues across the United States and Canada and generated 82 million dollars in ticket revenue during its first three days. By the close of the Memorial Day holiday the domestic total is projected to surpass 102 million dollars and to exceed 165 million dollars worldwide.

Those figures placed the movie above the opening expectations set by Disney for the continuation of the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian, yet they remain on the lower end of the earnings recorded by recent Star Wars entries, a performance more akin to the 2018 Solo: A Star Wars Story which earned 103 million dollars during its four‑day Memorial Day window. While Solo was widely regarded as a financial disappointment, the circumstances surrounding The Mandalorian and Grogu differ significantly.

Solo was produced with a budget estimated around 300 million dollars, whereas the new film was made for a reported 165 million dollars before marketing costs are taken into account. The lower production outlay improves the odds of reaching profitability, especially when combined with strong audience reaction. Critical response has been mixed, the movie holds a 63 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but viewers have awarded it an A minus on the CinemaScore scale.

Children under thirteen have been particularly enthusiastic, giving the picture an A grade and a perfect five on the PostTrak survey, while parents also rated it five out of five. Directed by Jon Favreau, the story follows Pascal’s bounty hunter character and his small green companion as they embark on a mission to rescue Jabba the Hutt’s son Rotta, a role voiced by Jeremy Allen White.

The film also carries the advantage of being linked to the streaming platform Disney Plus, where the original series first debuted and where the movie will later become a premium offering. The Star Wars franchise is currently undergoing a period of transition under the leadership of Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan, after the departure earlier this year of the executive who oversaw The Mandalorian and Grogu after thirteen years of service.

Industry observers are questioning whether audience enthusiasm for Star Wars on the big screen is waning, and whether the upcoming 2025 release Starfighter starring Ryan Gosling will provide a decisive answer. For now, the strong reception from families and the high audience scores are expected to sustain word‑of‑mouth momentum in the weeks ahead.

Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends for Comscore, noted that the moviegoer response has been exceptionally positive and that the film is likely to enjoy a durable run at the box office. In its second weekend the picture defied the typical drop‑off pattern, with Focus Features reporting a 30 percent increase in ticket sales, bringing in 22.4 million dollars from 2,655 theaters.

Dergarabedian described the surge as virtually unheard of and attributed it to the social media buzz generated by younger viewers, which has created a fear‑of‑missing‑out effect. Focus Features, which acquired the film for roughly 15 million dollars, now expects to have earned 28.2 million dollars by the end of Monday, raising its cumulative total to 58.5 million dollars.

The movie secured the second place spot at the box office, behind Lilo and Stitch and Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning, while the Michael Jackson biopic Michael placed third with 20 million dollars for the three‑day weekend. Michael has already accumulated 782.4 million dollars globally. Jaafar Jackson, who portrays his famous uncle in the biopic, recently discussed the challenges of stepping into such an iconic role during an Access Hollywood interview.

The horror title Obsession also outperformed the new Paramount release Passenger starring Melissa Leo, which earned an estimated 8.7 million dollars from 2,534 locations and is expected to reach 10.5 million dollars over its first four days. Passenger has been received poorly by both critics, holding a 44 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences, receiving a B grade on CinemaScore.

Overall, the four‑day Memorial Day frame this year is projected to generate about 211 million dollars, a decline of roughly 36 percent compared to the previous year’s 330 million dollars, and far from the disastrous 2024 Memorial Day box office which hit a thirty‑year low when Furiosa A Mad Max Saga opened. Final domestic figures released on Tuesday incorporate estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday in U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore data





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