Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Open to Modest Crowds on Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

Disney’s latest Star Wars film made $82 million from 4,300 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, exceeding expectations but still falling short of record-breaking, and is expected to earn $165 million globally.

A new Star Wars movie drew healthy but not record-breaking crowds to global theaters this weekend. According to studio estimates on Sunday, “ Star Wars : The Mandalorian and Grogu” made $82 million in ticket sales from 4,300 theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

By the end of Monday’s Memorial Day holiday, it’s expected to have earned $102 million domestically and $165 million globally. It exceeded opening weekend expectations for the movie, a continuation of Disney+ spinoff series “The Mandalorian,” but it’s also on the low end of Disney-era Star Wars releases, closer to “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” which made $103 million over the four-day Memorial Day frame in 2018.

While “Solo” was considered a disaster, the metrics around “The Mandalorian and Grogu” are a little different





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