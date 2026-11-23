A new canon novel explains the mysterious cave vision in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, detailing Yoda's connection to the site and Kylo Ren's destruction of the dark side cave on Dagobah.

Star Wars lore has definitively confirmed that Kylo Ren destroyed the Cave of Evil on Dagobah to conceal his inability to defeat visions of his parents, Han Solo and Leia Organa.

This revelation resolves a long-standing mystery surrounding one of the most pivotal moments in the sequel trilogy saga. The destruction of the cave was not an act of strategic necessity but rather a desperate cover-up for emotional weakness that threatened his standing with his master.

Also read Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Producer Kamiyama Discusses Series Development and Season 2 Potential

The canonical explanation for these events comes from the short story Vergence written by Tracy Deonn. This narrative serves as a vital expansion of the original film trilogy's lore.

Published by Del Rey in 2020 to commemorate the fortieth anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back the story provides the definitive origin of the dark side cave's power.

The Cave of Evil was identified as a vergence a naturally occurring geographical convergence of Force energy. These unique locations allow Force-sensitive individuals to interact more intensely with the Force.

Advertisement

Consequently, these areas are prone to generating vivid and often deeply disturbing psychic projections. The specific cave on Dagobah was inherently fueled by the dark side of the Force.

This dark energy caused anyone who entered the site to confront their deepest fears directly. It functioned as a mirror to the soul of the traveler projecting their greatest anxieties.

Luke Skywalker experienced this phenomenon during his training under Jedi Master Yoda. He confronted a manifestation of Darth Vader in a lightsaber duel that felt terrifyingly real.

When Luke removed the helmet he saw his own face underneath revealing that the darkness he feared resided within himself. This was a powerful psychic projection targeting his insecurities.

Before Luke arrived Yoda had a profound and lengthy relationship with the site. Seeking to understand the path to eternal consciousness the elderly Jedi Master entered the cave repeatedly during his exile.

Yoda was confronted with visions of Order sixty-six the tragic event that led to the near-extinction of the Jedi Order. These visions were curated by the cave's emerging semi-consciousness to exploit his guilt.

Yoda utilized his mastery of the light side of the Force to counteract the cave's dark influence. His presence created a vital balance that prevented the dark energy from spreading throughout Dagobah.

Advertisement

This ongoing spiritual struggle served as preparation for the arrival of Luke Skywalker. Yoda faced his own demons one final time before passing on his duties to the younger apprentice.

The balance maintained by Yoda was disrupted following the Jedi Master's death in Return of the Jedi. Without Yoda's light side powers the Cave of Evil expanded its dark influence across the entirety of the swamp planet.

The site later became a destination for Kylo Ren and his master Snoke. The dark side apprentice entered the cave expecting to test his resolve by confronting visions of Luke Skywalker.

Kylo Ren successfully killed the vision of Luke but he was unable to defeat the apparitions of his parents. This failure threatened to expose his emotional instability and weakness to Snoke.

To conceal this defeat and hide what would be perceived as a critical flaw Kylo Ren destroyed the Cave of Evil. This act liberated Dagobah from the dark side's corrupting influence for the first time in history.

While Snoke was displeased by the destruction he had hoped to use the site for future testing of apprentices. Kylo Ren assured him that he would never need another apprentice to prove his superiority.

However the destruction of the cave proved to be a blessing for the rest of Dagobah. The planet was finally free from the oppressive influence of the Cave of Evil and its dark energies.