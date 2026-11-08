Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren Closes Ben Solo's Story in Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics' Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren closes Ben Solo's comic arc, with its final issue due December 2, 2026 and a focus on filling Rise of Skywalker's gaps.

Star Wars fans are preparing to say goodbye to Ben Solo once again as Marvel Comics brings Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren to its closing chapter. The series, written by Charles Soule with art by Will Sliney, chronicles Kylo Ren's time as Supreme Leader of the First Order and leads directly into the events of Rise of Skywalker.

Disney has officially dropped The Hunt for Ben Solo, a film project that had fueled hype for a possible cinematic return of the character. Instead, Benjamin Percy and Charles Soule have been entrusted with Ben Solo's redemption in print, filling in parts of his arc that the Sequel Trilogy glossed over. The final issue, Star Wars: Fall of Kylo Ren number 5, drops on December 2, 2026.

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How The Fall of Kylo Ren Reshapes Rise of Skywalker

The Fall of Kylo Ren is designed to smooth over the rough edges of Rise of Skywalker, most notably its opening. That film establishes the resurrection of Emperor Palpatine in just a few lines of expositional crawl, which feels abrupt to many viewers.

The comic does not promise to repair every flaw in Episode IX. Its more modest goal is to make the film's events feel more earned, and it does so by drawing on Kylo Ren's ongoing connection to his grandfather, Darth Vader.

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The spine of Kylo's story across the Legacy and Fall series has been his communion with Darth Vader across space and time. At points this takes a literal form, with Kylo confronting Vader's ghost, while elsewhere it appears as a recurring thematic thread.

Stakeholder Views on Kylo Ren's Redemption and Death

Charles Soule has written the story knowing that Kylo Ren's ending is fixed, an unceremonious and divisive death. His task, as the article frames it, is to make that death feel earned and to make sense in a way Rise of Skywalker did not.

The series has given readers a version of Kylo Ren's Supreme Leader era that the Sequel Trilogy lacked time to show. Soule's writing has to carry that weight into a final chapter that is expected to be especially difficult to pull off.

Critics of the franchise's direction argue that Disney made a misguided decision by killing off the freshly redeemed Ben Solo in Rise of Skywalker. Star Wars fans were dismayed at the time, and the article argues that the criticism has only grown in the years since.

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That same argument holds that Disney has refused to let the Sequel era continue organically, even while producing Star Wars: Legacy of Vader and Star Wars: Fall of Kylo Ren to give fans more Kylo content. Marvel's ability to deliver that content is limited because Disney gave the character no future.

Fan Impact and Next Steps for Comics

The final issue of Star Wars: Fall of Kylo Ren arrives December 2, 2026 from Marvel Comics, and it marks the last point in Star Wars history where the comics can engage with Kylo Ren chronologically. Unless Marvel is allowed to bring the character back in a post-Rise of Skywalker story, that window closes with this series.

The article suggests this may not be the final Kylo Ren comic overall, though it would still be the last one set at this moment in the timeline. No specific future project is named in the source.

For fans, the series offers a closing opportunity to revisit Ben Solo's journey before the comics timeline ends. Readers following issues 1 through 5 can see how Legacy of Vader and Fall of Kylo Ren connect to the unresolved beats of Rise of Skywalker.