Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren #5 hits shelves on December 2, 2026. Writer Charles Soule and artist Will Sliney conclude the saga as Kylo Ren hunts Emperor Palpatine.

Marvel is set to release the final issue of Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren on Wednesday, December 2, 2026. Writer Charles Soule and artist Will Sliney conclude the dark saga with this fifth chapter.

Kylo Ren Hunts Emperor Palpatine

The story begins with Emperor Palpatine announcing his shocking return to the galaxy. This revelation triggers an immediate response from Kylo Ren. Ren determines that the only correct action is to destroy the reborn Emperor. He launches a hunt to locate and eliminate Palpatine. This mission involves Kylo Ren and the Knights of Ren working together. They pursue the Emperor across the stars. The narrative establishes a high-stakes conflict between the protagonist and the legacy of the Sith.

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Empire Secrets and Vader Guidance

The search for Palpatine leads the protagonists into one of the Empire's darkest secrets. They uncover hidden truths about the Imperial past. As they delve deeper, the voice of Darth Vader guides Kylo Ren. Vader's spectral presence influences Ren's every step. This interaction raises questions about Ren's agency. The audience must determine if Ren is claiming his destiny. Alternatively, he may be becoming a pawn. Palpatine may have a greater scheme in motion. Ren's actions could serve the Emperor's plans.

Palpatine's Return Confirmed by Vader

An Imperial officer provides evidence to support Palpatine's return. The officer states that voiceprint analysis has authenticated the broadcast. This data confirms the Emperor is active. Kylo Ren objects to this conclusion. He insists that Palpatine is dead. Ren demands answers from Darth Vader. He speaks to Vader's scorched helmet. The helmet serves as the source of guidance. This interaction highlights the connection between the father and son.

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Charles Soule and Will Sliney Finale

Writer Charles Soule and artist Will Sliney craft this final chapter. The creative team delivers a conclusive narrative. Marvel publishes the issue on December 2, 2026. The book measures 6.6 inches by 10.21 inches. The comic weighs two ounces. It contains 64 pages of content. A Dave Dorman 1:25 variant is available. The variant costs 4.99 US dollars.

Publication Details and Collector Information

Readers can purchase the issue from local shops. The main ISBN is 759606210602. The carton contains 200 copies. The dimensions are 16.8 centimeters by 25.9 centimeters. Collectors should check their local retailers. The release date is fixed for December 2. The issue concludes the story arc. Fans can follow the action on social media.