Disney confirms Star Wars: Starfighter launches May 28, 2027, starring Ryan Gosling and Amy Adams. Details on Shawn Levy's directorial effort reveal the next major box office entry.

The Star Wars franchise is setting its sights firmly on the box office with the announcement of the new film Star Wars: Starfighter. Scheduled for a theatrical release on May 28, 2027, this project marks a significant strategic pivot for Disney following recent performance metrics. The date is set exactly one year after the arrival of The Mandalorian and Grogu, signaling a coordinated push to recapture global theatrical enthusiasm.

Star Wars Starfighter Cast and Crew Announced

Shawn Levy will direct the upcoming feature, bringing his successful blockbuster experience from Deadpool & Wolverine to the galaxy far, far away. The screenplay is written by Jonathan Tropper, known for Your Friends & Neighbors, who will craft the original narrative for this new installment. Levy and Tropper are tasked with creating a standalone epic that stands apart from the previous streaming-heavy entries.

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Ryan Gosling headlines the cast as the primary lead actor. Gosling recently carried one of the major science fiction releases of 2026 with Project Hail Mary. His involvement signals a high-confidence commitment from the studio to secure major box office revenue for the 2027 summer season. The film aims to translate the streaming popularity of recent characters into theatrical ticket sales.

A substantial supporting ensemble provides significant depth to the production. Amy Adams joins the film, adding her acclaimed presence to the role of a key character. Her participation follows her notable work in Man of Steel and represents a major casting draw for general audiences. Her star power is expected to broaden the film's appeal beyond the core fanbase.

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Additional cast members include Aaron Pierre from Lanterns, Daniel Ings from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Matt Smith from House of the Dragon, and Mia Goth from Pearl. This diverse group of actors brings recent popular television and film credibility to the project. Their collective star power suggests an ambitious scope for the narrative and visual scale of the production.

Streaming Performance vs. Box Office Strategy

Recent franchise history has shown a divergence between streaming success and theatrical performance. The Mandalorian and Grogu served as the first feature film for the franchise since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. While initial theater results underwhelmed, the film found massive success after hitting Disney Plus this summer. It remains one of the most-watched titles on the platform globally.

Disney capitalized on strong fan interest with the animated series Maul - Shadow Lord, released before the feature film. The show was so promising that Disney renewed it for Season 2 before its premiere. Although no release date for Season 2 exists yet, the success of the animated content highlights the enduring strength of the brand in non-theatrical formats.

Next Steps and Future Franchise Directions

Star Wars: Starfighter represents the next major step in the studio's content pipeline. The May 28, 2027 release date provides ample time for production and marketing preparation. This timeline allows the studio to learn from the streaming-first approach while returning to traditional theatrical windows.

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The franchise continues to balance high-profile animated series with major live-action theatrical releases. The success of Maul - Shadow Lord and The Mandalorian and Grogu on streaming provides a strong foundation. The studio now looks to Star Wars: Starfighter to drive physical ticket sales and global box office records in the upcoming year.