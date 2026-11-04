Star Wars: Starfighter Casts Ryan Gosling, Tones Shift Amidst Franchise Horror Legacy

Ryan Gosling joins Star Wars: Starfighter directed by Shawn Levy. The article analyzes the film's lighter tone against the franchise's history of horror elements in The Rise of Skywalker and Revenge of the Sith.

Star Wars is widely recognized as one of the most popular and longest-running cinematic franchises in movie history. The series, originally created by George Lucas in the 1970s, is approaching its fiftieth anniversary next year. To celebrate this major milestone, the franchise is set to release Star Wars: Starfighter, which marks the debut of Ryan Gosling in the iconic universe.

Star Wars: Starfighter Directing Vision And Tone

Insiders have noted that Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy who is known for Stranger Things and Deadpool & Wolverine, will tap back into what made Star Wars so special in its original incarnation. The film is said to feature a lighter tone, with a story focused primarily on action and adventure rather than intense lore building. This detail about a lighter tone is especially interesting given the various directions the franchise has taken in recent years.

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The recent sequel trilogy maintained a family-friendly tone, yet the films contained plenty of dark and serious moments. This was particularly evident in Episode VIII - The Last Jedi. Other Star Wars projects on Disney+ have experimented with tonal variety, such as Andor which plays as a political thriller first and a Star Wars show second. This approach mirrors some of the stories found in Star Wars Legends books.

Those Legends books were centered in a variety of unique genres, including adventure, sci-fi, and horror. Although no live action Star Wars project has committed to full-fledged horror, there are still many scare-inducing moments across theaters, Disney+, and animation.

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Horror Elements In The Rise Of Skywalker

The final film in the Skywalker Saga, for now, was Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. The film pivoted massively from the events of its predecessor, The Last Jedi, which attempted to take the franchise in bold new directions. The Skywalker bloodline was de-emphasized in Episode VIII, and The Rise of Skywalker was criticized for moving back toward familiar territory.

The final installment of the sequel trilogy was critiqued for what some believed to be a relatively unambitious story. It once again puts Emperor Palpatine at the forefront of the narrative. Yet, that criticism largely ignores some of the boldness regarding Palpatine's resurrection. The scene in which the Emperor is revealed to be alive, which is the first sequence in the film, is one of the scariest in Star Wars history.

This sequence features Kylo Ren landing on the dark side planet of Exegol, where lightning fills the sky. That visual alone is enough to make the scene feel horror movie-esque. What makes it even scarier is when Adam Driver's character enters Palpatine's lair. The latter's voice booms out, echoing through the vast empty hallways of the base.

Body Horror In Revenge Of The Sith

Along with The Rise of Skywalker, Revenge of the Sith is arguably the Star Wars movie with the most horror elements in it. George Lucas blended plenty of genres for the final film in the prequel trilogy. He brought in elements of romance with Anakin and Padme's tragic love story, while also including Star Wars' classic adventure feel and some scares.

The horror is best defined by one of the final scenes in Revenge of the Sith. It takes place after Anakin Skywalker is defeated by his former Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in lightsaber combat on the volcano planet of Mustafar. Kenobi leaves Anakin to die, and presumes that he is dead, a belief that is later corrected in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

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Palpatine immediately senses that his new apprentice is in danger. As such, he travels to Mustafar to rescue him. Palpatine takes Anakin back to Coruscant, where he is operated on gruesomely by droids. Anakin is screaming in pain, which adds to the horror feel of the scene. This is matched by some violent visuals as well.

Anakin's wounds are shown close up, highlighting the damage that the lava did to his body. It is a scene that exists within the Star Wars galaxy, but one that would also fit right into a body horror movie. The combination of screaming, surgical droids, and severe physical trauma creates a distinct level of dread rarely seen in family-oriented sci-fi.

The Hallway Sequence In Rogue One

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story does not have a ton of horror movie scary moments in its two-hour fifteen-minute runtime. Instead, the movie leans more into what is seen in the first Star Wars movie, of which Rogue One is a direct prequel to. The Gareth Edwards-directed epic is full of action and adventure.

The film plays a lot like an Indiana Jones movie at the same time. Yet, there is one huge exception to this pattern. It comes right at the end of the film, which has since gone down as one of the most iconic scenes in Star Wars movie history. This sequence demonstrates how even action-heavy entries can generate genuine fear through sudden violence and iconic character presence.

The legacy of George Lucas continues to influence how new directors like Shawn Levy approach the material. As Star Wars celebrates its upcoming fiftieth anniversary, the balance between lighthearted adventure and darker, horror-adjacent themes remains a key element of the franchise's enduring appeal. Ryan Gosling's entry into this universe via Starfighter signals a return to simpler narratives, contrasting with the complex and often terrifying stories explored in recent installments.