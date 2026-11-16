Star Wars Star Tina Simmons Dies, Tributes Pour In for Veteran Actress

Veteran actress Tina Simmons has died, prompting tributes from friends and colleagues. Known for her role in Return of the Jedi and numerous James Bond films, her extensive career is celebrated by fans worldwide.

Veteran screen actress Tina Simmons has died, triggering an outpouring of grief and admiration from the entertainment community and her loyal fanbase. Friends, colleagues, and dedicated fan organizations have united to honor her memory, describing the late performer as a deeply respected and cherished individual within the industry.

Simmons is perhaps best remembered by global audiences for her appearance in the 1983 science fiction epic Return of the Jedi. In this iconic installment of the Star Wars saga, she portrayed a rebel technician, a role that cemented her place in cinematic history and earned her lasting recognition from generations of fans.

Her professional journey extended far beyond the galaxy far, far away. Simmons possessed a remarkable resume that included significant screen credits in major Hollywood blockbusters and critically acclaimed franchises. Her filmography features memorable appearances in The Dark Knight and Mission: Impossible, showcasing her versatility across different genres and eras of filmmaking.

A spokesperson for the fan group The Bearded Trio, which celebrates the creative works of John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas, described Simmons as a truly beloved figure in the television and film community. The group emphasized that her incredible career spanned decades of British and international productions, leaving an indelible mark on popular culture.

Her extensive credits also included a substantial presence in the James Bond franchise. Simmons appeared in several films, often in uncredited character roles, including Octopussy, A View to a Kill, The Living Daylights, Die Another Day, and Spectre. Additionally, she served as the stand-in for actress Britt Ekland in the 1974 film The Man with the Golden Gun, highlighting her integral behind-the-scenes contributions.

On the small screen, Simmons brought her talents to some of the most cherished institutions in British television. Her list of credits includes beloved shows such as Doctor Who, EastEnders, Coronation Street, Only Fools and Horses, The Bill, and Minder. These appearances demonstrated her adaptability and ability to connect with audiences across a wide variety of dramatic and comedic contexts.

Beyond her own acting roles, Simmons was in high demand as a stand-in and double for some of Hollywood's most prominent stars. High-profile actors she supported included Helen Mirren, Meryl Streep, Miranda Richardson, Gemma Jones, and Ellen Greene. This work required a unique blend of physical resemblance and professionalism, qualities that were widely acknowledged by her peers.

Her connection with fans remained strong well into the later stages of her career. Simmons became a familiar and welcome face at fan conventions in recent years, where she was known for her warmth and willingness to share behind-the-scenes stories. Attendees frequently noted her gracious nature and deep appreciation for the enthusiasm of those who kept her film memories alive.

Personal tributes have been equally poignant. Fellow actress and former Bond girl Madeline Smith, who had been close friends with Simmons for almost sixty years, shared an emotional reaction to the news. Smith revealed that their friendship likely began around 1968 and expressed devastation at the loss, hoping for details regarding a celebration of Simmons' life.

Simmons also worked with other major film franchises and properties throughout her decades-long career. Her screen appearances included Superman III and IV, Supergirl, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and Little Shop of Horrors. This diverse portfolio underscores her status as a working veteran who navigated the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry with grace and skill.

The collective tributes paint a picture of a woman who was an absolute joy to be around. Colleagues described her as professional, gracious, and deeply appreciative of the opportunities she had throughout her long and varied career. The community mourns the loss of a talent who touched countless lives through her work on screen and her engaging presence in person.