Star Wars Spin-off Ignored by Critics Ahead of Release

After highly contrasting opinions on the film, all eyes are on 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' with its May 22 release.

Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau could be forgiven for wishing they were in a galaxy far, far away on Wednesday after their new Star Wars spin-off was torn apart by unimpressed critics.

The science-fiction adventure, directed by Favreau and starring Pascal as the enigmatic Din Djarin, is the latest big budget addition to the rapidly expanding franchise following its acquisition by The Walt Disney Company in 2012. With the film reuniting Djarin's titular Mandalorian with loyal ward Grogu, an infant member of the same alien race as Yoda, expectations were high after both characters were warmly received by fans in previous spin-off shows The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett.

But critics have clearly embraced the dark side of the force ahead of its general release on May 22, with many claiming the forthcoming release is light years away from the standards set by George Lucas and his original trilogy of blockbuster films. Leading the charge with a dismal one star review on Wednesday morning, The Times dismissed Favreau's offering as the final nail in the Star Wars coffin.

'You wouldn’t leave a dying dog like this,' they write. 'But that’s what Star Wars has become. Putting it down would be a mercy killing.

' Other critics, such as The Telegraph, awarded the film two stars and delivered a scathing review. 'Disney has been trying to turn Star Wars into another Marvel-like franchise for some time,' they write. 'And in that respect The Mandalorian and Grogu is a roaring success, insofar as it feels like a skippable new episode in a soap opera you lost interest in years ago…'.

In another two-star review, The Independent criticises Favreau for an over-reliance on CGI effects, adding: '... as much as little Grogu, with his fuzzy, twitchy ears and chubby-cheeked smile, remains a slam dunk on the cuteness scale, Favreau has reduced him here more to strategy than character – something to cut to when the characters have run out of things to say.

'What ingenuity there is in the practical puppet work is undercut by how often, and jarringly so, they force him to interact with fully CGI characters. These are just a few of the reviews given to the Star Wars spin-off, which centres around the titular Mandalorian and his ward Grogu. With highly contrasting opinions on its quality, the film carries two weeks until its general release on May 22





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Star Wars Critics Reviews Pedro Pascal Jon Favreau Din Djarin Groot Marvel George Lucas The Mandalorian The Book Of Boba Fett The Rise Of Skywalker Disney

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Star Wars Report Confirms Anakin Skywalker's Return 1 Year After Hayden Christensen's UpdateExciting new rumors about Anakin Skywalker - but are they true?

Read more »

Tom Kane, Voice of Yoda in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Dies at 64Tom Kane, the voice actor known for his roles in the likes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Powerpuff Girls, has passed away aged 64.

Read more »

R.I.P. Tom Kane, voice actor of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Powerpuff GirlsR.I.P. Tom Kane, voice actor of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Powerpuff Girls

Read more »

Tom Kane, 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' and 'Powerpuff Girls' voice actor, dies at 64Tom Kane, a prolific voice actor known for his roles as the narrator on 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' and Professor Utonium on 'The Powerpuff Girls,' has died.

Read more »