Atomic Mass Games announces Captain Phasma and Kylo Ren are coming to Star Wars: Shatterpoint in 2027, marking a major pivot for the tabletop game.

Atomic Mass Games has officially confirmed that Star Wars: Shatterpoint will expand its roster with significant sequel trilogy content starting in 2027. The announcement, made during AdeptiCon, signals a strategic move to integrate iconic Resistance and First Order figures into the popular tabletop skirmish game. This addition directly addresses fan demand for representation from the newer film era, which has historically been a subject of divided reception among the broader Star Wars community.

Sequel Trilogy Character Roster Expansion

The core mechanism of this expansion involves the introduction of highly anticipated characters from the Sequel Trilogy through four distinct squad packs scheduled for release throughout 2027. Among the most notable additions are Captain Phasma of the First Order and Kylo Ren, two figures who have generated substantial discussion and engagement since their cinematic debuts. By making these characters playable in a tactical skirmish format, developers are allowing fans to explore alternate narratives and tactical possibilities that diverge from the original film plots.

Also read Pink Announces Sphere Residency with 2027 and 2028 Las Vegas Dates

Star Wars: Shatterpoint empowers players to alter the fate of the galaxy, covering conflicts from the Core Worlds to the Outer Rim. The game functions by allowing users to build and command a strike team composed of iconic Star Wars characters, pitting them against each other in exciting battles. This specific focus on sequels provides a fresh layer of depth for players who prefer the aesthetic and storytelling elements of the newer trilogy over the classic saga.

Game Balance and Rule Revisions

Alongside the new character releases, Atomic Mass Games is implementing a critical character rebalance that is slated to arrive this May. The development team has been working extensively to prepare key rules adjustments designed to breathe new life into many miniatures already present in player collections. This proactive approach aims to ensure that the game remains competitive and balanced as new units are introduced.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Shatterpoint received a massive update intended to shore up the game's stability for the remainder of 2026 and into the 2027 releases. Many units that missed the mark in terms of theme or power level were subjected to reworks. Specific characters and units that underwent these adjustments include Cassian Andor, RC-1138, Sev, Kit Fisto, B2 Battle Droids, and the Snowtrooper Lieutenant. These changes reflect a commitment to refining the gameplay mechanics to better serve the strategic depth of the title.

Impact on Fan Engagement and Market Position

The general reaction to the sequel trilogy within the broader Star Wars fandom has been more muted compared to the original trilogy, leaving Disney in a complex position for future media strategies. However, the inclusion of Captain Phasma and Kylo Ren in Shatterpoint offers a respite for fans who appreciate specific elements of the sequel era. Being able to command Captain Phasma in a real battle scenario provides a compelling alternative to her limited narrative arc in the films.

Atomic Mass Games remains deeply committed to the long-term success of Star Wars: Shatterpoint. The studio also manages several other tabletop titles, including Marvel Crisis Protocol and Star Wars: Legion. Additionally, they serve as the stewards for the remaining operational aspects of Star Wars: Armada and X-Wing. This broad portfolio underscores their expertise in the tabletop gaming sector and their ability to sustain interest across multiple Star Wars properties. The upcoming 2027 updates represent a significant investment in keeping the Shatterpoint ecosystem vibrant and relevant for years to come.