Star Wars: Rogue One - Darth Vader to Reveal More About Vader's Role in Death Star's Construction

A decade after the release of Rogue One, Star Wars is revisiting Darth Vader's role in the completion of the Death Star with a new one-shot comic. The story will expand on Vader's relationship with Director Krennic and provide more context for Krennic's story leading into the film. The comic is part of an ongoing series of one-shots adding depth to the story of Rogue One.

A decade after the release of the first Star Wars Story spin-off film, Rogue One , the franchise is delving deeper into the story with a new one-shot comic, Star Wars : Rogue One - Darth Vader .

The comic will focus on Darth Vader's role in the completion of the Death Star, expanding on his relationship with Director Krennic, the head of the Death Star project and primary antagonist of the movie. Fans will recall Vader's terrifying appearance at the end of Rogue One, where he slaughtered Rebels in his bid to retrieve the stolen Death Star plans.

The new story, with the tagline 'When negotiations fail, the Empire sends in its attack dog,' will reveal more about Vader's involvement in the acquisition of kyber crystals necessary to power the Death Star's super laser. The story will also provide more context for Director Krennic's story leading directly into Rogue One, shedding light on why he was on thin ice with his Imperial superiors.

Star Wars: Rogue One - Darth Vader is part of an ongoing series of one-shots adding depth to the story of the film, with previous issues filling in the last outstanding gaps in the stories of Cassian Andor, Jyn Erso, and other characters. The challenge for author Chris Condon is to offer something new to Vader lore that also connects back to Rogue One and makes readers look at his appearance in the film differently. The comic is expected to drop around September of this year





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Star Wars Rogue One Darth Vader Death Star Comic Book Marvel Comics Director Krennic

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