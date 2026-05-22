Star Wars Returns to the Big Screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu

A comprehensive look at the production of the new Star Wars film, featuring interviews with Pedro Pascal, Jon Favreau, and Sigourney Weaver.

The legendary Star Wars saga makes a triumphant return to the cinematic experience with the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu , marking the first major theatrical installment for the franchise since 2019.

To celebrate this monumental occasion, a special episode of On The Red Carpet has provided an exclusive behind the scenes look at the production, filming directly on location where the magic happens. This deep dive takes audiences inside the intricate process of bringing this galactic adventure to life, featuring heartfelt insights from the filmmakers and the stellar cast.

Pedro Pascal, who portrays the stoic bounty hunter Din Djarin, shared his deep personal connection to the series, noting that his earliest childhood memories are inextricably linked to the original films. He recalled the indelible joy of purchasing tickets for Return of the Jedi, a day he describes as one he will never forget, highlighting how the franchise has influenced generations of moviegoers.

Set several years after the events of Return of the Jedi, the film finds the galaxy in a state of fragile transition. While the Empire has fallen, fragmented Imperial warlords still cling to power in the far reaches of space, posing a constant threat to the stability of the fledgling New Republic. In response to these lingering dangers, the New Republic seeks the unique skills of Din Djarin and his powerful, enigmatic apprentice, Grogu.

Together, they embark on their most perilous mission to date, navigating a landscape filled with both familiar faces and dangerous new adversaries. A significant addition to the ensemble is the legendary Sigourney Weaver, who makes her Star Wars debut as Colonel Ward. As a New Republic officer and skilled pilot, Colonel Ward represents the veteran generation of rebels who fought alongside Princess Leia.

Weaver emphasized the importance of portraying strong female characters within the Star Wars universe, noting that bringing Colonel Ward to life was a privilege that allowed her to contribute to the legacy of resilience and leadership established by the women of the rebellion. Directing this ambitious project is Jon Favreau, the visionary creator of the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian.

Favreau has expressed a profound desire to ensure that the film remains faithful to the spirit of the original works crafted by George Lucas. He believes that while the stakes in the new movie are incredibly high, the core of the story remains focused on characters who are heroic and pure of heart.

By adhering to the mythic structure that defined the early films, Favreau aims to honor the expansive world Lucas created while carving out a new chapter in the lore. The special feature also offers a mesmerizing tour of the production set and a visit to a massive Star Wars warehouse, which houses a breathtaking collection of props used throughout the entire film series.

Beyond the technical aspects, the report captures the electric atmosphere of the world premiere in Hollywood and reflects on the global phenomenon known as the Baby Yoda Boom. From high end collectibles and city parades to imaginative ventures into space, the influence of Grogu has permeated every corner of pop culture, proving that the bond between a protector and his child resonates universally across the stars





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