Star Wars Retro Funko Pop Collection: A Villainous Return to Classic Eras

A new Funko Pop collection celebrates the iconic Star Wars universe with a retro twist. Spanning all three film trilogies, the collection features beloved characters like Boba Fett, Darth Vader, and Kylo Ren, with two retailer-exclusive figures adding to the hunt.

The Star Wars franchise has been a merchandising powerhouse since the original film's debut in 1977, and now, nearly fifty years later, the volume of characters, locations, vehicles, and more to be pulled from across the Star Wars galaxy is staggering. In recent years, one of the things to capture the hearts of collectors and casual fans alike is the broad range of Funko Pop figures, with new unique and imaginative figures of beloved characters coming out every year.

The partnership of Star Wars and Funko Pop is a perfect one, and a new collection of figures is being released with a distinct, retro-style look. With three separate trilogies of films being the pillars of the Star Wars timeline, there are distinct characters and looks to each era, and all of these eras are represented in this new Funko collection, with figures from the prequel, original, and sequel trilogies. Another aspect of these new retro figures that will be exciting for collectors is the two retailer-exclusive figures to hunt down. With a total of five figures, only two are heroic characters, tipping the scales to make this a somewhat villain-centric release. From 'The Clone Wars' to the Final Order, the collection spans the Star Wars universe. Figures from the prequel trilogy include Clone Trooper Fives and Boba Fett, both iconic characters with appearances in 'The Clone Wars' animated series. The original trilogy is represented with Admiral Akbar, available exclusively at Target, and Darth Vader, with glowing accents in his retro design, available at BoxLunch. The collection concludes with Kylo Ren from the sequel trilogy, showcasing his repaired helmet as seen in 'The Rise of Skywalker'. Each of these figures is now available for purchase or pre-order, allowing fans to expand their Star Wars Funko Pop collections with these nostalgic additions.





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

STAR WARS FUNKO POP RETRO COLLECTION COLLECTIBLES COLLECTORS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Star Wars Jedi 3 Trailer Rumored for Star Wars CelebrationA new rumor suggests a trailer for the third installment of the Star Wars Jedi series will be revealed at Star Wars Celebration in Japan in April 2024. This announcement would follow the pattern of previous game reveals at Celebration events.

Read more »

'Star Wars: A New Legacy' celebrates 10 years of 'Star Wars' comics under the Marvel empireJeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere.

Read more »

Funko Honors 'Star Wars: A New Hope' with New PopsFunko is celebrating the iconic 'Star Wars: A New Hope' with a new line of Pop figures featuring Luke Skywalker in various iconic moments and a Deluxe R2-D2 based on his memorable message delivery.

Read more »

Retro Star Wars Funko Pops Kick Off ‘Power the Force’ CampaignComic Book Movies, News, & Digital Comic Books

Read more »

Star Wars: Why Captain Rex's Armor Is Unlike Anyone Else's In The Clone WarsCaptain Rex as seen in the Ahsoka series, edited over the clone army standing at attention.

Read more »

Would a Live-Action Star Wars: The Clone Wars Show Be a Hit?Fan Reactions to Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor's Flashback Scene in Obi-Wan Kenobi Suggest a Live-Action Clone Wars Show Would Be a Huge Success

Read more »