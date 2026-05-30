Star Wars Resurgence: Darth Maul Series and The Mandalorian and Grogu Film Signal Franchise Rejuvenation

The Star Wars franchise is experiencing a significant resurgence in 2025, highlighted by the acclaimed Disney Plus series Maul-Shadow Lord and the theatrical release of The Mandalorian and Grogu. Under the creative leadership of Dave Filoni, the Sith Lord Darth Maul steps into the spotlight in his own series, already renewed for a second season. Meanwhile, the return of Din Djarin and Grogu to cinemas after seven years marks a major moment for fans, with the film quickly recouping its budget despite mixed reviews. This renewed energy contrasts with the ongoing debates surrounding the prequel and sequel trilogies, with Revenge of the Sith seeing a massive reevaluation and becoming a top-streamed title on Disney Plus more than two decades after its debut.

Star Wars fans have been riding high this year, and it's not just due to the excellent release of the first great Disney Plus series of the year, Maul - Shadow Lord.

After using Darth Maul as more of a complimentary piece for years, new LucasFilm President Dave Filoni has brought the Sith Lord out of the shadows to lead a new series, which has already been picked up for Season 2. For the first time in seven years, Star Wars fans are also heading to theaters to see a new movie on the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is a direct continuation of the 2019 Star Wars Disney Plus series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu has been up against some polarizing reviews so far, but the film recovered its reported budget in only one weekend, so it could yet be remembered as a box office success. Only time will tell how The Mandalorian and Grogu will be remembered in the larger scope of the Star Wars universe, but it will certainly be hard to top some of the franchise's more controversial releases.

While the sequel trilogy has drawn its fair share of criticism, most fans would agree that it still hasn't equaled the level of divisive conversations as the prequel trilogy, which premiered in the late '90s and early 2000s. The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones are understandably criticized for disjointed narratives and poor pacing, but Revenge of the Sith serves as the perfect send-off for this era of characters, even if it wasn't treated that way at the time of release.

Now, more than 20 years after release, the film is finally getting the attention it deserves as one of the top 10 most-watched movies in the world on Disney Plus





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