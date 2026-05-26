Star Wars Projects May Please Fans, But Development Hell Holds Some Debacles

Star Wars has a chance to strike a balance between movies and TV shows, but one popular fan wish finds itself in development Hell.

This is a particularly interesting question because of how Star Wars has shifted over the years, from a franchise defined by its movies, to (especially from 2019 forward) a franchise that was almost entirely made up of TV shows, and now back, seemingly, to a focus on movies.

Yet, it’s likely that Star Wars’ best chance for success is to strike the right balance between TV shows and movies—and these 3 projects would provide exactly that. Specifically, James Mangold’s movie, which is said to center on the Prime Jedi—the very first Jedi that ever existed, thousands of years before the prequel trilogy—was announced as being in the works at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

Unfortunately, it was then trapped in development Hell, and it has since been confirmed to be on hold. Yet, it would be a terrible shame if this movie doesn’t come to pass. Fans have been essentially begging to see this movie, especially because this is a significantly under-explored era and story in canon. Another project that has not yet been announced, it is something that fans have likewise been begging for.

Granted, this is also a project that would prove controversial, as many in the fanbase have also claimed that “no one wants this” (although that is objectively not the case). While there is a point to be made about Star Wars needing to move on, such as with the trilogy, it is also the case that some fans are deeply invested in the characters of the original prequel trilogy actors Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor.

Both actors, however, have indicated that they would be interested, and the flashback in the show could work beautifully. Finally, a major topic of conversation within the Star Wars fanbase of late has been a desire for an R-rated Darth Vader movie. This, like, would be something radically different for the franchise, and in this case it would be absolutely thrilling. Vader is a terrifying villain, and Star Wars has only increasingly proven that fact.

Even just recently, Vader really was, effectively, a horror movie-level villain, even if George Lucas has always said Star Wars is “for kids. ” Getting to see Vader be all-out evil in an R-rated movie would therefore be perfect, and while Lucasfilm/Disney may never do it, they absolutely should





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