Star Wars Outlaws sees an 80% price drop on PlayStation Store. Base game hits $13.99 and Ultimate Edition $32.49 before December 1, 2026 deadline.

Ubisoft has slashed the price of its blockbuster open-world title Star Wars Outlaws by eighty percent on the PlayStation Store. The base version of the game is now available for a remarkably low price of thirteen dollars and ninety-nine cents. This steep reduction provides a major opportunity for gamers to enter the galaxy far, far away at a fraction of the original cost.

The promotional pricing is strictly time-sensitive and will expire on December 1, 2026. Players interested in securing this discounted entry point must act before the deadline passes. The rapid price drop reflects a strategic move to boost sales volumes before the end of the current promotional cycle.

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For those seeking the complete experience, the Ultimate Edition has also seen a significant price adjustment. It is currently priced at thirty-two dollars and forty-nine cents, representing a seventy-five percent decrease from its standard retail cost of one hundred twenty-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents. This premium bundle offers extensive value for dedicated fans of the franchise who want all available content.

The Ultimate Edition package includes the base game along with the essential season pass for ongoing content. Owners also receive the exclusive Rogue Infiltrator bundle and the Sabacc Shark bundle for cosmetic and gameplay advantages. Additionally, a comprehensive digital art book is included in this tier, providing insight into the development of the game.

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Subscription services continue to provide an alternative access method for players who prefer not to purchase the game outright. Players subscribed to PS Plus Extra can access the base game at no extra cost beyond their monthly fee. Similarly, subscribers to Ubisoft+ Classics can also play the title without additional charges beyond their subscription.

Star Wars Outlaws presents an original adventure set within the timeline between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Players assume the role of Kay Vess, a cunning scoundrel attempting to make a profit in a dangerous galaxy. Her journey is accompanied by her alien partner, Nix, as they navigate complex political and criminal landscapes.

As the first open-world game in the Star Wars franchise, it features diverse and expansive environments. Players can explore five explorable planets, including locations introduced through previous downloadable content packs. Exploration is facilitated by riding a speeder bike across planetary surfaces, offering a sense of freedom and discovery.

Long-distance travel between these varied planets occurs aboard Kay's spaceship, the Trailblazer. This vessel serves as the central hub for managing missions, upgrading gear, and planning strategies. The seamless travel system allows players to transition quickly between ground-based stealth missions and space exploration.

The gameplay combines third-person cover-based shooting with deep stealth mechanics to create a dynamic experience. Player choices influence certain aspects of the overall story progression and reputation with various factions. This system allows for varied approaches to missions, encouraging players to find their own style of play.

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On the PS5 Pro console, the game delivers a premium visual experience by rendering at sixty frames per second. This smooth performance is achieved specifically when using the Quality Mode setting available on the upgraded hardware. The enhanced frame rate ensures responsive controls and visual clarity during intense action sequences.

There are three distinct graphics modes available for the PS5 Pro to suit different preferences. These options include Quality, Performance, and Balanced modes for flexibility in visual fidelity. Users can toggle between FSR and PSSR upscaling technologies to optimize resolution and image sharpness.

Owners of the upgraded console can toggle between FSR and PSSR for upscaling to enhance visual fidelity. This feature improves image quality on supported displays while maintaining high performance levels. The game also renders at a higher resolution across all modes on the Pro console for a crisp picture.

Visual features remain consistent between the base PS5 and its elder sibling, the PS5 Pro. The core graphical assets are shared across both hardware versions to ensure a uniform artistic vision. However, the Pro console offers superior performance metrics through higher frame rates and resolution.

The sixty frame rate and higher resolution settings define the Pro experience for hardware owners. These technical specifications ensure a premium gaming experience that leverages the full power of the console. The combination of stunning visuals and fluid gameplay creates an immersive entry into the Star Wars universe.