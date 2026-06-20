Star Wars Outlaws Gets Free PlayStation Plus Release After Sales Miss, Critics Still Praise Open‑World Adventure

Star Wars Outlaws, the first open‑world game set in the Star Wars universe, underperformed sales expectations in 2024 but earned an 8/10 rating from Screen Rant and a solid 75/100 critic average. In early 2025 the title became free for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members, offering gamers a chance to explore the galaxy as Kay Vess before it returns to full price.

In 2024 the Star Wars franchise expanded into the realm of open‑world gaming with the launch of Star Wars Outlaws , a title developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft.

Players assume the role of Kay Vess, a fledgling scoundrel who must assemble a crew to pull off a high‑stakes heist for a crime syndicate that holds her in debt. The narrative is set in the narrow window between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, offering a fresh perspective on the galaxy's underbelly.

Critics and fans responded positively overall, praising the game's ambitious scale, its detailed depiction of the scoundrel lifestyle, and its ability to let players traverse both iconic and previously unseen planets. Reviewers highlighted the depth of the world‑building and the way the game's missions encourage improvisation and moral ambiguity, even if some sections suffered from pacing hiccups and occasional restrictions on player freedom.

Despite the generally favorable reception, Ubisoft announced in October 2024 that Star Wars Outlaws fell short of its sales targets. The shortfall sparked discussion about the challenges of launching a premium open‑world title in a crowded market, especially one tied to a beloved franchise with high fan expectations. Within Screen Rant, journalist Glenn Bunn awarded the game an 8 out of 10, describing it as "a stunning depiction of scum and villainy.

" He noted that while the pacing could feel uneven at times, the experience remains engaging and serves as one of the most thorough explorations of a Star Wars scoundrel's life. Bunn also pointed out that the game's final act delivers significant revelations that could influence future franchise storytelling, suggesting that Kay Vess's adventures may echo beyond the game itself.

In a surprising turn for gamers who missed the initial launch, Star Wars Outlaws became available for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers in early 2025. The PlayStation blog promoted the title as the first ever open‑world Star Wars experience, inviting players to "risk it all" as Kay Vess, to battle crime syndicates, and to seize opportunities across a galaxy teeming with both familiar and new locations.

The game is currently accessible to PS Plus Extra and Premium members on the PlayStation 5, though the exact duration of its inclusion in the service remains unclear. Ubisoft's decision to offer the game for free may serve as a strategic move to extend its lifespan, attract new fans, and possibly recoup some of the lost revenue.

For enthusiasts of open‑world action‑adventure games or anyone eager to explore a new corner of the Star Wars universe, the limited‑time free access presents a compelling invitation before the title returns to its standard price point. The release details reveal that Star Wars Outlaws launched on August 30, 2024, and carries an ESRB rating of T for Teen, reflecting content such as simulated gambling, mild language, and stylized violence.

Built on Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine, the game supports platforms including PlayStation 5 and is slated for a Nintendo Switch release on September 4, 2025. With an average critic score of 75 out of 100 on OpenCritic and a 68% recommendation rate, the title has demonstrated solid critical approval despite its commercial challenges. As the franchise continues to explore new formats, the legacy of Outlaws may shape how future Star Wars projects blend narrative depth with expansive gameplay





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