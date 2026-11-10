Star Wars Original Trilogy Audiobooks Set for February 2, 2027 Release

Lucasfilm Publishing announced unabridged Star Wars audiobooks covering the original trilogy, narrated by Marc Thompson and set to release February 2, 2027.

Lucasfilm Publishing is preparing a new series of Star Wars audiobooks focused on the original trilogy, made up of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. The audiobook plans were announced at San Diego Comic-Con, and the set is scheduled for release on February 2, 2027. Collider, which covered the announcement, describes the recordings as the first unabridged audiobooks about the original series.

The publishing push is aimed at fans who want to revisit the saga in a new format. The source notes that the franchise is nearly 50 years old and that the original trilogy helped establish Star Wars as one of the best fantasy series of all time. Lucasfilm Publishing is betting that the films still have stories left to explore.

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Star Wars Icons Vader Compendium Leads the Audiobook Lineup

Star Wars Icons: Vader - Compendium is the headline title named in the announcement. The audiobook includes a foreword written by Anakin Skywalker himself, with the source identifying the performer as Hayden Christensen.

The audiobooks will be narrated by Marc Thompson, who will voice the recordings across the set. The source presents the format as a fun new way to explore the three films that brought fans so much joy and happiness throughout the years.

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Eight-Question Quiz Matches Fans to Star Wars Crews

Collider also published an interactive quiz titled Which Star Wars Crew Should You Join? The quiz asks eight questions about friendships, travel habits, handling collapsed plans, work preferences, and what keeps a person going. Each answer set places the reader with one of four ships: Falcon, Ghost, Skeleton Crew, or Razor Crest.

The Falcon is tied to the Original Trilogy, while the Ghost comes from Star Wars Rebels, which the source lists as airing on Disney XD from 2014 to 2018. Skeleton Crew is linked to the series of the same name, and Razor Crest is connected to The Mandalorian. Each ship is presented as a crew with its own reasons for being in space.

Each quiz result pairs a ship with a crew profile and a stated cost and reward. For the Falcon, the result describes a crew that took the job for the payday and then quietly stopped caring about it. For the Ghost, the source calls the ship a home before it is a ship, where everybody who boards arrived with something broken that the rest of the crew decided to look after.

February 2, 2027 Release Date Sets Next Milestone

The audiobooks are set for release on February 2, 2027, giving listeners a fixed date for the first unabridged audio versions of the original series. The source does not list pricing, formats beyond audio, or retail platforms, so those details are not confirmed in this report.

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For listeners, the release offers a different way to experience the original trilogy, with Marc Thompson narrating and Hayden Christensen's foreword framing the Vader Compendium. The announcement shows Lucasfilm Publishing extending the franchise's storytelling into audio ahead of that date.